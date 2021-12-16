One of the best things about Stephen Curry is the buildup. You can’t simply watch a game he plays in as it unfolds. If you stick to the normal way, following where the ball goes and who it will find, you’ll miss it. The fun of it all.
Curry runs around with the energy of a child let loose in a toy store with his mama’s wallet. He cuts and jukes. He dodges and cuts some more. He feigns fatigue after setting screens because a 6-foot-2 guard can’t possibly survive in a forest of NBA giants, right? But like a basketball Houdini, suddenly there he is, popping up free beyond the three-point territory. As he rises and swishes, the designs of an NBA defensive scheme now lay in waste on the hardwood, as useful as broken fetters.
Curry has done this for 13 seasons and even though everyone felt it coming Tuesday night — the fans inside Madison Square Garden, his Golden State Warriors teammates and especially the New York Knicks tasked with stopping him — it happened again: The breezy joy of anticipating Curry transform the basketball court into his stage.
The thrill of Curry is his deception. He looks as wholesome as cherry Coke and plays like a yacht rock song feels: light and airy. Curry smiles easily and while holding court with legends he doubles over in laughter, even when you know whatever Reggie Miller said could not have been that funny.
Before he takes the floor for tip-off, he wiggles his shoulders with teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson and pretends to sink a putt with brother-in-law Damion Lee. This is what makes Curry, the performer, so great. Because after all the giggles and goofy dances, he turns deadly.
His threes have been soul-crushing. Notice the timeouts they compel rival coaches to call, or how slowly opposing teams respond in taking the ball out of bounds to reset after he pulls up from a faraway distance.
They have been game-changing. Kids might not yell his name the way they hollered “KOBE!” as they faded away and tossed a rolled up piece of paper toward the wastebasket. But now every time any basketball player pulls up from 30 feet or beyond, they are silently screaming “STEPH!” as tribute to the game’s greatest jump shooter.
They’ve been content-generating. With Curry, the show starts before the game when cellphones capture every half-court logo shot he makes with enviable casualness. Back when the Warriors played in their old arena in Oakland, Calif., he’d drain one from the players’ tunnel and moments after the ball splashed through, the video would already be spreading across the globe. Showmen, disguised as basketball players, have run this league ever since “Pistol” Pete Maravich would zip no-look passes in short shorts but Curry has elevated this idea: Any time he steps inside the arena, he’s on.
Mostly, his threes have been spellbinding. They have the same effect as watching Magic in the open court, Jordan in one-on-one or Vince about to take flight. Curry’s threes have made fans hold their breath and watch with wide open eyes. For the better part of the past week in anticipation of Curry breaking Ray Allen’s decade-long record of 2,973 threes, the NBA world has done just that — stop and stare.
On Dec. 8, the Warriors had a final game in San Francisco before taking off on a five-game road trip through the Eastern Conference and Curry stood 16 threes away from the mountaintop. As a parting gift to the home fans, Curry had reasonable people believing he could break the record by hitting all 16 in that single game — even though no one had ever made that many in a game before.
“He’s Steph Curry,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr told reporters, “so anything’s possible.”
When he left the court that night with (only) six made three-pointers, the anticipation continued to build.
NBATV kept a Curry three-pointer counter at the bottom of the screen through its Monday telecast. The NBC Sports Bay Area telecast flashed a “Reigning 3s” graphic the five times Curry inched closer to the record. The Indiana Pacers crowd during a game in downtown Indianapolis sighed in disappointment whenever he missed.
Similarly, the anticipation had New Yorkers behaving like turncoats Tuesday night. The fans abandoned their seats every time the Warriors got the ball, and about a minute into the game, Curry commanded the stage.
He sank the shot that tied Allen then brought his hands to his lips and threw that kiss toward the sky. Then, minutes later, the Warriors took possession. Curry started near the edge of the paint to set a screen, but paused as though his portion of the play had ended. He was only playing possum again. Suddenly, he took off for the arc and a Knicks defender named Alec Burks tried to put up his hand, an attempt to stop the inevitable.
The three-pointer ripped the net and Madison Square Garden — the arena known as basketball mecca — and the rest of the sport could stop standing still in anticipation. It was time to celebrate the greatest showman in the game.
