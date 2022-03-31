Cumberland sophomore Isaac Walker was named Mid-South Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week on Monday after winning the Wolfpack Spring Invitational in New Orleans last week.
The Smithville native finished the tournament shooting a 219, eight-over-par, to earn her second win of the season and third win of her collegiate career.
On day one, Walker led the field with a two-round total of 142 good for two under on the day. His second-round score of 69 was his lowest of the season, notching four birdies to just one bogey. Walker carded a 77 in the final round for a 219 total to win by one stroke over Campbellsville’s Austin Mahoney.
This is Walker’s second Mid-South Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week honors of the season and third of his career.
CU women wrap up
Carey Collegiate
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Cumberland’s women finished their final round at the Carey Collegiate golf tournament at Gulf Shores Golf Club.
Anna Krieger shot a 77 to jump up seven spots on the field. She notched one birdie, two bogeys and two double bogeys for her five-over-par round. She finished with 239 total strokes.
Emma Hermansson carded an 82 in her final round to fall six spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 17th place. Emma played well her first two rounds, but the 82 in the final round pushed her to a total of 240 strokes.
Ida Furuheimshot posted her best round of the tournament with an 83. She finished with a total of 267 shots.
Southeastern (Fla.) held on to win the tournament as a team while Loyola-New Orleans jumped up to second place and Lindsey Wilson slipped to third. Danielle Owens from Southeastern was the individual medalist with 222 strokes throughout the tournament.
The Phoenix will close out their regular season in two weeks at the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational.
