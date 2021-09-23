Cumberland sophomore Isaac Walked was named Mid-South Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week on Monday after his performance at the Music City Invitational last week.
Walker finished the Music City Invitational shooting a two-round total of 139, five-under-par. His performance earned him All-Tournament honors.
In the first round, he fired a first-round 69. Walker shot even-par on the back before posting back-to-back birdies on Hole No. 1 and 2. He also birdied the par-five fifth hole to sit at three-under with a bogey-free round.
He continued his good play with a two-under round to finish second in the tournament overall. He started the second round with birdies on No. 2 and No. 3, but posted a double bogey on a No. 4. He bounced back with a birdie on No. 5 and bogeyed No. 7 for an even front-nine. On the back, he carded one bogey and three birdies to finish with a 70 and a 139 two-round score.
This is Walker’s first Mid-South Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week honors of the season and second of his career.
