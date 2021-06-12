Walker voted third team All-American

Cumberland freshman Isaac Walker was voted third team NAIA All-America on Wednesday as selected by the NAIA men’s golf coaches’ association All-America committee.
A total of 45 student-athletes were honored, with 15 individuals named to each of three teams.
Walker has enjoyed a tremendous start to his career, earning All-Mid-South Conference first team and Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year honors. He finished the season with a team-leading 74.4 strokes per round while posting five top-10 finishes this season and helped the Phoenix to their best finish at the NAIA National Championship finishing the tournament in 28th place individually.
The Smithville native won one event in the fall at the Riley Moore Invitational with a one-under score. He finished fifth in the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview at Bowling Green Country Club.
Walker posted a 10th place finish in a stacked field at the Skyhawk Invitational in the spring with a three-round score of 220. He took second place outright at the Wolf Pack Spring Invitational finishing one-stroke behind teammate Bryson Smith. At the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational, Walker took third place after a two-over in Crossville.
Walker becomes the third All-American in Cumberland men’s golf program history.
Ruan Pretorius of Point (Ga.) was named the 2021 NAIA Men’s Golfer of the Year. Ben Rickett of Dalton State (Ga.) was named the 2021 NAIA Men’s Golf National Coach of the Year after leading his team to their first-ever red banner. Justin Warman from Campbellsville was the only other Mid-South Conference member to earn All-American honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.