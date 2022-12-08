Walter J. Baird swept visiting Watertown 51-21 (girls) and 32-11 (boys) Monday night.
The Devilettes led 17-3 at the first-quarter break and 26-8 at halftime as they improved to 6-0.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Walter J. Baird swept visiting Watertown 51-21 (girls) and 32-11 (boys) Monday night.
The Devilettes led 17-3 at the first-quarter break and 26-8 at halftime as they improved to 6-0.
Maggie Kelley collected 21 points and nine rebounds for Baird while E.B. McDonald dropped in 16, Anna Grace Davis six and Hadley Hays, Marlie Beaty, Cami Ford and Carleigh Barrett two each.
“Defensively, we played a great game,” WJB coach Adrienne Daniels said. “Brooklyn Evert and Anna Grace Davis have done a great job for us defensively throughout the season. I love that these young ladies are humble and always want to continue to improve.”
Baird’s boys led 13-0 at the first-quarter break and 22-5 at halftime as they improved to 6-2.
Jaquarion Keeley led the Blue Devils with eight points while Amaure Manier scored six, Sam Robertson five, Deonte Wilson and Elliott Greer four each, Scout Loftis three and Zaiden Humes Reese two.
Braylin Caruthers led Watertown with five points while Cooper Kul collected four and Cooper White two.
WJB will travel to Mt. Juliet on Thursday.
CARTHAGE — Southside’s boys pulled away to a 53-23 triumph at Union Heights on Monday night.
The Saints led 16-10 at the first-quarter break, 27-15 at halftime and 35-20 going into the fourth before closing with an 18-3 run to pull even at 6-6 for the season.
Kaden Jefferson tossed in 10 points for Southside while Nate Presley put in eight, Colby Scott and Taeson Chang six each, Camdon Short and Junior Bautista five apiece, Cayden Clark and Nathan Dickson four each, Evan Pfaff two and Calbe Langley a free throw.
Southside will host Carroll-Oakland on Thursday night.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.