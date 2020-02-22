Walters to be inducted into his hometown's hall of fame

Cumberland University assistant athletic director Mitch Walters has been selected for induction into the Tioga County (Pa.) Sports Hall of Fame.
The induction banquet and ceremonies will take place March 28 in Wellsboro, Pa.
Walters’ induction is for the long list of contributions he has made to Cumberland over his 32 years as a Bulldog/Phoenix. Over the years he has served in a number of capacities, including but not limited to coaching six different varsity sports (including women’s basketball, softball and soccer), serving as the athletic department’s eligibility coordinator and overseeing the athletic training department.
In 2009, Walters found himself gaining a new title — assistant athletic director — a position which saw him focusing on student-athlete eligibility and retention. One of the traditions that Walters has implemented in this role is the student-athlete academic breakfast, a banquet recognizing the academic excellence of Cumberland athletes. He also holds a session every year for all Cumberland student-athletes at CU Leadership Day.
Separate from his role as an administrator, Walters recently entered his 23rd season as the radio voice of Cumberland baseball. His memorable calls have seen him being touted as one of the best play-by-play baseball commentators in all of the NAIA. One of the most memorable parts of Walters’ calls being how he draws back to situations and players that have been at Cumberland over the years.
“I am very humbled and honored to be selected into the Tioga County Hall of Fame,” Walters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.