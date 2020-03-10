WICHITA, Kans. — Cumberland sophomore Nathan Walton placed third and junior heavyweight Patrick Depiazza finished seventh for the Phoenix on the final day of the 63rd annual NAIA Wrestling Championships.
Walton started off his day facing top ranked Lucas Lovvorn. Lovvorn defeated Walton with an 8-3 decision giving Walton just his second loss of the season, both to Lovvorn. The loss sent him to the consolation bracket where he would defeat 10th-ranked Mahlic Salluh with a 5-2 decision to head to the third-place match. Walton finished off No. 4 Daniel Butler with a 10-0 major decision to take third place. Last year Walton finished seventh. His excellent work garners him his second straight All-American honors.
Depiazza fell in the opening match of the day to third-ranked Shawn Beeson from Graceland via a sudden victory in overtime sending Depiazza to the seventh place match. He was slated to face No. 4 Matt Kent who defeated Depiazza in the championship round, but he got his revenge with a 9-3 decision to place seventh. Depiazza’s finish also garnered him with All-America honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.