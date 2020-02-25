Walton wins 174, Depiazza and Remilliard place fifth at MSC Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland sophomore Nathan Walton wins the 174 weight class and Patrick Depiazza and Esteban Remillard placed fifth in their respective weight class at the 2020 Mid-South Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Fifth-ranked Walton won the 174 weight class with a 3-1 decision over 14th-ranked Mahlic Sallah from Campbellsville. Walton earned First Team All-Mid-South Conference with the win and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament.
Depiazza had to fight his way to the fifth place match after losing to Southeastern’s Sanford Meeks in the championship rounds. In the wrestleback, Depiazza captured to victories over Cameron Carr and Rolando Tinoco from Brewton-Parker. He lost by a major decision in to Ashton Mutuwa from Campbellsville, but bounced back in the fifth place match to get the victory and qualify for the national tournament.
Remilliard started off the day with a win via injury over Anthony Caruso from Midway and a 13-11 win over Aaron Rugnao from Campbellsville sending Rugnao to the sevent place match with teammate Keshawn Laws. Laws took seventh place over Rugnao. Remilliard advanced to face Julian Hernandez, but lost a tight match 5-3. He as well regrouped to capture fifth place and qualify for nationals with a 14-7 win over Trey Walton from the Cumberlands.
Thierry Jean-Baptiste fell in the fifth place match at the 165 weight class on a 2-1 decision to Mason McDaniels whom Jean-Baptiste sent to the wrestleback in the first match. Austin Antcliffe fell in the fifth place match also to Max Emerson from the Cumberlands for sixth place.
Champ Leddon placed seventh with a win over Jessiah Contreras from Keiser at 184. Brett Clark fell in the seventh place match to Andrew Taylor from Thomas More via a forfeit and Jacob Andrew lost the seventh place match to take eighth.
Walton, Depiazza and Remillard earned an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 6-7. The rest of the Phoenix will wait to see if they earned an at-large bid to compete in the tournament.
