GLADEVILLE — NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip never drove around Nashville Superspeedway until Monday afternoon when he took some Tennessee Titans and Vanderbilt baseball players as well as a media member or two around the 1.33-mile D-oval — in the rain.
But Waltrip had the advantage of street tires with treads on the pace car while race cars normally don’t have treads, making them impossible to race in wet conditions.
Before going for spins well in excess of 100 mph on the track, Waltrip spoke about racing at NSS as well as bringing the Cup Series back to the Nashville Fairgrounds, where he got his start in the sport more than a half century ago.
“The first race (two years) ago I came over here and I didn’t know what to expect,” Waltrip said. “(Former track president) Erik Moses did a great job and a sellout crowd. Last year was even better. I can only imagine this year will be even better than the year before.
“This is a great racetrack, great facility. It broke my heart when they quit racing here (in 2011). But we’re back and we’re back strong. It’s going to be a great weekend.”
The tripleheader weekend will go green at 6 p.m. Friday with the Rackley Roofing 200 Truck Series race. Early birds can catch practice at 3 p.m. as the gates open, followed by qualifying at 3:30.
Xfinity Series drivers will practice at 4:35 p.m., followed by the Cup Series drivers at 5:30.
The Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race will go green at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with a postrace concert by Tim Dugger to follow.
Sunday is primetime for the Ally 400 Cup Series race at 6 p.m. televised locally on WSMV 4 as NBC begins its season coverage of NASCAR. Parker McCollum will have a prerace concert at 4. Tickets are available at 866-RACE-TIX.
This is the third of a four-year contract between NSS and NASCAR. But NASCAR may be making another stop in the greater Nashville market depending in part on an upcoming vote by Metro City Council which could bring the Cup back to Fairgrounds Speedway, which held top-tier racing until 1984.
Waltrip, an Owensboro, Ky., native who has called middle Tennessee (Franklin) home since his days cutting his racing teeth at the Fairgrounds over a half century ago, envisions a two-track doubleheader between the historic short track near downtown Nashville and the modern concrete facility on the Wilson-Rutherford County border.
“My vision would be that they run the Fairgrounds on a Saturday night and run the Superspeedway on a Sunday night, like they did at Indianapolis when they had Raceway Park for the Xfinity cars on Saturday night and come over to race on the big track on Sunday,” Waltrip said. “I could see a scenario like that. It can be in reverse. They can race the Fairgrounds on Sunday nights and race over here on (Saturday).
“It’s great to have two really, really good racetracks in the same area. It would just give it a lot of horsepower… Two totally different racetracks, two totally different setups, two totally different cars. That in itself makes it interesting.”
After retiring as a driver in 2000 with 84 career Cup wins and three championships, Waltrip moved into the Fox broadcasting booth where his “Boogity, boogity, boogity, let’s go racing boys and girls!” at the start of every race endeared him to a new generation of fans. He hung up his headset three years ago.
“I retired on the spur of the moment,” Waltrip said. “It was in Sonoma and I was upset with a lot of things that were going on. I didn’t like where the sport was going. I didn’t like the Car of Tomorrow. There were just things I didn’t like. I walked down and told my boss ‘I quit. I’m not coming back next year’. He said ‘Are you sure?’ I said, ‘I’m positive’.
“I went home and a few weeks later I thought ‘That may have been the biggest mistake I ever made my life.’ I really miss it. I miss being at the track. I miss my friends. I miss hearing the cars run, just being on the road all the time.”
After his media presser, Waltrip took Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse and linebacker Jack Gibbens around the track. Vandy pitchers Carter Holton and Devin Futtrell were next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.