Watermelon Man hopes to have smashing good time at NSS

Carl Edwards used to do backflips out of his race car. Helio Castroneves recently climbed the fence for the fourth time at Indy. Kyle Busch once busted the guitar he had just won.
Ross Chastain’s signature victory celebration is smashing watermelons.
The driver of Chip Ganassi’s No. 42 Chevy Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series comes about his trademark celebration honestly. The Watermelon Man is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer on the family’s Alva, Fla., farm. He’s taking a hiatus from cultivating the summer-time delicacy, leaving it to his brother and other family members while he lives in North Carolina chasing his racing dream, which will bring him to Nashville Superspeedway later this week for the inaugural Ally 400.
“Probably doing it better without me in the way,” Chastain said of his family, which began in south Georgia until his great-grandfather moved the operation to South Florida (east of Fort Myers) where two growing seasons per year are possible, though the Chastains do just one.
Chastain, now 28, has been a NASCAR driver for a decade also has parttime rides in the Xfinity and Truck series, both of which will make its return to NSS after a decade-long hiatus this weekend.
He has three truck wins and two Xfinity victories, including earlier this season at Daytona. He doesn’t have a Cup win, but has four top-10 finishes. He is 20th in the Cup points standings, four slots out of the top 16 needed to qualify for the playoffs with 10 races remaining before the tournament begins in September. Prior to last weekend’s All-Star race (non-points) at Texas, he is coming off a seventh-place finish at Sonoma. He has eight top-15s, including five of his last six races. He qualified for the playoffs last year and competed until the Round of 8. He finished seventh in the Xfinity Series standings.
Chastain had a busy weekend at Texas, winning Stage 1 of the All-Star Open after a pre-race inspection found a violation and forced him to start last (and result in a suspension for his crew chief). That stage victory qualified him for the All-Star Race in which he finished 18th. He also ran the Truck Series race Saturday, finishing 36th.
“It’s been challenging,” Chastain said of his season to date. “This is the top level of our sport. The best drivers, crew chiefs, engineers and car builders are here in the Cup Series. That’s where I want to be. I want to compete against the best and I want try to beat the best. And we’re going to beat them. We’re going to win.”
At the same time, he plans to rejoin his family on the watermelon patch when his driving career is finished.
“You cannot race your entire life — physically and mentally,” Chastain said. “One day I’ll go back to the farm and start as the low man on the totem pole and help where I can.”
Chastain tested trucks at Nashville Superspeedway in 2012-13.
“It’s pretty flat,” Chastain said of the 1.33-mile concrete D-oval. “It feels like a mile-and-a-half, but it’s not… Concrete makes it like driving across the overpass of the bridge.”
He compared it to driving on a concrete highway, specifically mentioning the Seven-Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys.
“It gives the sensation the tires are bouncing,” Chastain said. “When you are crossing (the bridge) in a passenger car, you feel the up and down, you feel the seams and the rubber sealant. It’s the same thing on the racetrack, but we’re doing 140 miles an hour and it feels like you’re just constantly bouncing. It gives the sensation like the tires are basketballs. If the tire pressure isn’t just right, it feels like you have basketballs for tires and you’re just bouncing and it won’t stop, real fine vibrations you’re going so fast.
“And the way the track takes rubber, you can really see it. The rubber lays in the white-colored (concrete), makes it darker.”
If Chastain can see his way clear as he dribbles his car down the rubber-laden racetrack all the way to Victory Lane, he’ll have his family’s business in mind as he hoists a watermelon in celebration.
“I just want to promote ag and my family’s business, selfishly,” Chastain said. “I just want to hold it up in Victory Lane and show off what I’m proud of and my family and what got me here in the sport. I sat it down and one of the reporters asked ‘What are you going to do now?’ ‘I don’t know, probably smash it up and eat it’. ‘Go on the front stretch and do it’, and it evolved from there to as soon I get out it’s the first thing I do.
“Nobody wants to talk to me. They want to see the watermelon smash, and I’m happy to do it to remind people watching the race at the track and at home, walking by in a restaurant, wherever they are, reading about it the next day, about the watermelon smash, to go out and buy one.”
Chastain said he won’t do what Busch did back in 2009 after winning what is now an Xfinity Series race at the Superspeedway and smash the Gibson guitar he had just received for taking the checkered flag.
“We’re not going to be smashing any guitars,” Chastain said. “We’ll smash the watermelon and maybe learn how to play the guitar.”
