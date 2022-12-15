Watertown boys wrap up busy opening stretch

WATERTOWN — Watertown’s boys have played a lot of basketball in the season’s first month — 12 games.
The Purple Tigers emerged from that gauntlet with a 5-7 record following a 65-30 thumping of Mt. Juliet Christian on Tuesday night.
That came 24 hours after Watertown dropped a 41-31 home decision to Jackson County.
“We talk about our guys facing adversity and getting through adversity and I feel like they’re having to find ways to get through that right now,” first-year Watertown coach Kevon Honeycutt said. “Our guys, we’re just as good as anybody defensively when we want to be. It’s one of those things where they got to get used to sitting down and guarding. Sometimes, we have some mental relapses. Our coaches preach it we got to guard the ball. Early on in the year we were really good with it and then as the season went on it kind of got worse, especially offensively. It kind of got stagnant. That goes with our legs. Our legs are dead. We’ve been going for 20-something days now, not had any rest because we’ve been playing games.”
MJCA, coached by former Purple Tiger assistant coach Leon Love, led early before the Purple Tigers roared to an 11-6 lead at the first-quarter break and 38-12 at halftime.
Trent Spradlin and J.J. Goodall each dropped in 11 points for the Purple Tigers while Manny Seay scored nine, Marcus Reynolds eight, Logan Hackett and Kory Smith six each, K.J. Wood five and Dacio Carter, Chase McConnell and Camden Goodall three apiece.
Brenden Dunn scored seven for the Saints while Jamie Edgerton sank two 3-pointers for his six, Micah Smith five; Campbell Warren, Maddox Metzger and Chase Smith three each, Caleb Smith two free throws and Hezekiah Amick one.
Points didn’t come as easy the night before against the Blue Devils, who led 12-2 at the first-quarter break, 24-9 at halftime and 30-20 going into the fourth.
Kendrick Brown poured in 24 points for the Blue Devils.
Spradlin paced the Purple Tigers with 15 points while Goodall finished with five, Carter three and Reynolds, McConnell, Greer Davis and Manny Seay two apiece.
The Purple Tigers are off until next Tuesday when they travel to Gordonsville. They are off again until Dec. 28-30 when they host the AFLAC Christmas Tournament.
Bears hand Gallatin second straight loss
MT. JULIET — Eric Williams and John Lloyd scored 14 points apiece Tuesday night to help Mt. Juliet to a 48-38 win over Gallatin.
Williams sank two 3-pointers as he did all of his scoring after halftime. Lloyd scored six in the second quarter to help the Golden Bears take a 12-4 first-quarter lead to 20-12 by halftime. It was 37-30 going into the fourth.
Osize Daniyan added eight points for Mt. Juliet while Dylan Work finished with five, Ashton Kirkendoll four and Braxton Corey a 3-pointer.
De’Costa Ricks led all scorers with 18 points for Gallatin while Cannon Hale had 10 as the Green Wave lost their second straight after opening the season with seven straight wins. Lebanon handed them their first loss last Friday.
Mt. Juliet will host Smyrna on Friday night.
Balanced attack lead Hawks past Hendersonville
MT. JULIET — Three Hawks scored in double figures Tuesday night as Green Hill soared past Hendersonville 66-53.
Kenny Ellis got Green Hill off to a 19-15 first-quarter lead with three of his four 3-pointers as he led the Hawks with 16 points. Jason Burch tossed in 12 and Antjuan Welch 10.
Green Hill led 41-29 at halftime and 45-35 going into the fourth.
Garrett Brown scored seven points while Parker Overath, Aaron Mattingly and Jordan Lukins six each and Rex Harmon a 3.
T.J. Kolbe scored 16 points and Ty Lannom 12 for Hendersonville. Trevor Reeder racked up three 3-pointers on his way to 11.
Green Hill will travel to Summit on Friday night.
Commanders win at Liberty Creek
GALLATIN — Three Commanders scored in double figures Monday night as Friendship Christian won at first-year Liberty Creek 58-44.
Colby Jones scored 16 points while Noah Major and Charley Carpenter each threw in 13 for the Commanders, who climbed to 4-5 for the season.
Friendship led 12-8 at the first-quarter break, 25-22 at halftime and 44-31 going into the fourth.
Kaelin Horton had nine points, Riggs Rowe four, D. Boone two and Caleb Kring a free throw for Friendship.
Brian Rager’s 15 points led Liberty Creek.
Friendship will host Mt. Juliet Christian in a District 4-IIA game Friday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
