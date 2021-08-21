FAYETTEVILLE — With Graham Pace scoring three touchdowns and K.J. Jackson two for Fayetteville, Watertown couldn’t keep up last Friday night as the visiting lost the battle of the Tigers to the reigning Class 1A state champions 42-20 last Friday.
Pace scored on a 20-yard run in the first quarter, a 21-yarder late in the third and 7 midway through the fourth. Jackson, a sophomore who earned all-state honors as a freshman, had a 54-yard touchdown run on a fake punt for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and a 23-yard score midway through the second.
Fayetteville also went through the air as Sam Holdmeyer threw 45 yards to Corian Cash for a 28-6 lead late in the first half.
Watertown, which got on the board with a 1-yard Zack Self run after starting quarterback Brayden Cousino had to leave the game for a play, pulled to within 28-12 going into halftime on a 3-yard Cousino run.
Cousino tossed a 7-yard scoring pass to Kayden Seay to pull the Purple Tigers to within 28-20 less than four minutes into the second half before Pace’s scores enabled Fayetteville to pull away.
Watertown had other red-zone visits with no points to show for it. The Purple Tigers reached the 3- and 18-yard lines and had a first-and-goal at the 7 before going backward.
WHS will tangle with another set of Tigers this coming Friday when Gordonsville visits Robinson Stadium for the Purple Tigers’ home opener at 7 p.m.
