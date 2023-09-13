Watertown doubled by DeKalb County 20-10

WATERTOWN — Watertown led at halftime last Friday night, but the Purple Tigers struggled to move the ball in the second half and DeKalb County came from behind to take the Battle of Sparta Pike 20-10 at Robinson Stadium.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Adam Cooper scooted 77 yards to put the Purple Tigers up 7-0. Trey Pack’s 22-yard field goal upped the margin to 10-0.
But the ensuing kickoff was mis-hit and DeKalb County got the ball near midfield, setting the visiting Tigers up for a 26-yard field goal to trim the margin to 10-3 by halftime.
DeKalb County controlled the second half as Watertown couldn’t maintain offensive drives. The Tigers scored on a 14-yard screen pass to tie the score and went up 13-10 on a 23-yard field goal going into the fourth quarter.
The visitors put the game away with a 28-yard scoring scamper by the quarterback as both teams moved to 2-2 for the season.
“For whatever reason we couldn’t get the run game established back the second half,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “We really just didn’t play well at all.”
The Purple Tigers will travel to Wartrace in Bedford County this coming Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Cascade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.