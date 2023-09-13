Watertown doubled by DeKalb County 20-10

Adam Cooper’s 77-yard touchdown run was one of Watertown’s few offensive highlights against DeKalb County.

 SCOTT HUNTER • For the Lebanon Democrat

WATERTOWN — Watertown led at halftime last Friday night, but the Purple Tigers struggled to move the ball in the second half and DeKalb County came from behind to take the Battle of Sparta Pike 20-10 at Robinson Stadium.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Adam Cooper scooted 77 yards to put the Purple Tigers up 7-0. Trey Pack’s 22-yard field goal upped the margin to 10-0.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.