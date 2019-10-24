Watertown falls into loser's final

MURFREESBORO -- Watertown's bid to win a TSSAA team state championship for the first time was temporarily derailed Wednesday afternoon by a power Summertown team 25-21, 25-11, 25-20 in the Class A winner's bracket final at Siegel High School.
The Lady Purple Tigers, who are guaranteed no worse than third place (their final place last year) faced either Harpeth or Halls in the loser's bracket final Wednesday after the Democrat went to press. That winner will catch Summertown (42-9) at noon today in the championship match at Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center. Though the tournament is double-elimination, the championship is one match-take all, meaning even the team coming out of the loser's bracket only needs to win one match to take the title.
Watertown, whose volleyball team was 33-6 going into last night's late match, is trying to match the feat of RayQuan Verge, who became the school's first TSSAA champion when
SEE FINAL/PAGE B2
he won the triple jump in boys' track in May, with the school's first-ever team state championship.
The Lady Purple Tigers led Games 1 and 3 much of the way. But Summertown's powerful front-line hitters proved too strong. The Lady Eagles closed both those contests with strong runs, sandwiched around a dominant performance in Game 2.
On Tuesday, backed by a massive student section, Watertown opened the tournament at Blackman with a 25-28, 25-23, 27-25 win over Harpeth. The Lady Purple Tigers closed out their day by outlasting Gatlinburg-Pittman 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, 25-13 to improve to 33-5.
Football game moved to Thursday
While the Lady Purple Tigers were tangling with Summertown in Murfreesboro, football coach Gavin Webster and Upperman coaches and officials were busy working out details of moving their scheduled game from Friday to 7 p.m. tonight due to a bad weather forecast which prompted the rescheduling of numerous other games (including Wilson Central vs. Lebanon and Mt. Juliet vs. Station Camp). The move became officlal shortly after the volleyball match's conclusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.