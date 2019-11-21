Watertown, Friendship face Round 3 rematches

Former rivals Watertown and Friendship Christian are Wilson County's remaining representatives in the TSSAA playoffs, and for either/both to make that claim next week, they'll have to beat a familiar rival.
The Purple Tigers will play host to Trousdale County for the second straight season in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Watertown earned the right to host the game at Robinson Stadium by virtue of a come-from-behind 16-13 overtime win in Week 3. WHS also won the regular-season meeting in Hartsville but lost the quarterfinal rematch at Robinson.
Friendship will face Davidson Academy for the third time in less than a year. The Bears beat the Commanders in last year's BlueCross Bowl 39-27 and, of more relevance to this week, 30-23 in Week 5 at Pirtle Field, site of Friday's Division II-A semifinal.
Trousdale County at Watertown
The Yellow Jackets took a 13-0 lead in the first half in September on long runs by Jayden Hicks and Cameron Rankins. Watertown rallied behind a 48-yard pass from Brayden Cousino to Quanterrius Hughes-Malone and a 7-yard run by Jordan Carter. A missed extra point by Cole Miller left the game tied, but Miller came through in the overtime with a 20-yard field goal to hand Trousdale its only loss of the season against 10 wins (TC only played nine regular-season games).
The key statistic was probably five Trousdale turnovers, including one which set up Carter's tying touchdown with less than two minutes to play.
So when preparing for a rematch two months after the original, do coaches watch primarily that film or more recent video?
"I look at both," Watertown coach Gavin Webster answered. "They haven't changed a whole lot. Maybe some new personnel, but as far as what they do defensively and offensively, it's the same stuff."
So does a coach try to put in at least new wrinkles to outguess the opposition, or will that only end up outsmarting himself?
"We don't change what we do," Webster said. "You start messing with things too much, things can go really bad.
"Do what your kids know and stick with your game plan. You can always make adjustments (during the game). We're not going to change our whole offensive philosophy for one game."
Opponents' defensive philosophy this season has largely been to focus on running back Deramus Carey, who has still run for 1,021 yards and 18 touchdowns on 177 carries in Watertown's 10-2 season.
"He's had a good year," Webster said. "D-Ray's running hard right now. (He's) probably the main thing for most people's defense it to stop him and make us throw to beat them."
But Webster has an answer there now with the emergence of sophomore quarterback Brayden Cousino, who completed 16 of 21 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown in last week's second-round win over Bledsoe County, bringing his season numbers to 131-of-194 (67.5%) for 1,866 yards and 15 TDs with just four interceptions.
"Brayden's done a really good job," Webster said. "He's matured a whole lot and really come along.
"He's just a sophomore. He's really come a long way from Week 1 to now."
This week's winner will travel to either Oneida or Meigs County for the Black Friday semifinal.
Davidson Academy at Friendship Christian
Their Sept. 20 meeting virtually came down to who had the ball last. Davidson scored on an 18-yard pass with just over a minute to play and hit the two-point conversion for a seven-point lead. Friendship's fourth turnover of the night on the ensuing possession ended the Commanders' hopes for another comeback.
This rematch may be less about adjustments than about cleaning up mistakes.
"I'll go back and look at (recent video) and see what changes they've made and what they've added," Commander coach John McNeal said. "Our kids are excited about playing. That game went down to the final minute. They made the plays they needed to make, but it could have gone either way.
"When you get to this round, both teams are going to be really good. It's going to be a challenge for both teams, and it should be. We were both in the state championship game last year. One of us is going back."
Interestingly, Friendship is undefeated in five state semifinal games dating to 2006.
"That's good for history, but I don't know it that helps us for Friday," said McNeal, who has helmed the Commanders since 1992 following an earlier stint from '86-88.
The Bears, who are on a nine-game winning streak after opening the season 0-2, went to the air in September with Bryce Rawls hitting 12 of 19 passes for 233 yards.
"They beat us throwing last time," said McNeal, whose 19-2 Commanders have won six straight since. "We just didn't cover very well.
"We're going to have to do a better job ... Offensively, we did some of the things pretty well (quarterback Justin Seagraves ran for 109 yards and touchdowns while passing for another score). We just need to continue. Last week, we has as much of a complete game as we've had all year. We just need to take another step toward that."
If the Commanders can take that step, they may be playing in the Dec. 5 BlueCross Bowl at 11 a.m. against either University School of Jackson or undefeatedNashville Christian at Tennessee Tech's Tucker Stadium in Cookeville.
