Watertown girls edge Livingston in tourney opener

WATERTOWN — Fans who like offense may not have found Watertown’s 38-33 win over Livingston Academy on Monday night their cup of tea.
But for watching two teams battle for their seasons in a loser-out tournament game, it had all the nail-biting drama a hoops aficionado could hope for as high school’s version of March Madness tipped off in the District 8-AA tournament.
Livingston led 7-5 following the first quarter and 15-10 at halftime. Watertown surged to a six-point lead during the third period and carried a 23-20 advantage into the fourth. The Lady Wildcats briefly grabbed a one-point lead in the fourth before the Lady Purple Tigers emerged with their 14th win of the season against 16 losses to Wednesday’s second-round game against York Institute.
“It was definitely a team effort,” Watertown coach Paige McKinney said. “Everybody gave it their all. We had to rebound the scheme. It was a lot of fun to watch. Glad they got after it. They executed. They executed well.”
Watertown held ball the final few minutes and, along with Livingston’s press, left the door open for the Lady Wildcats by going 9-of-15 at the free-throw line.
“They came back and got stops on defense and then we got the boxout,” McKinney said.
Daejah Maklary totaled 10 points inside for Watertown while Brittni Allison swished home half of the Lady Tigers’ six three-pointers to also score 10. Delanney Hight had eight points while Emma Christensen scored six and Allie Tunks four.
Aleah Melton led Livingston with 13 points.
Because Tennessee Tech’s Hooper Eblen Center is being used by the host school for Ohio Valley Conference games Thursday night and Saturday afternoon, Watertown is hosting the tournament until Friday night’s semifinal round. Games at Tech are scheduled for 7:30 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday before moving up to 6 and 7:30 for the consolation and championships next Monday and Tuesday.
Watertown’s girls are the No. 7 seed and beat No. 6 Livingston. York is the No. 3 seed. This district gives a double bye to the top two seeds to the semifinals and a single bye to 3 and 4.
The Purple Tigers are the No. 4 seed in the boys’ tournament and will face either Livingston or Smith County at 7:30 p.m. today at WHS.
Named to the boys’ all-district team from Watertown were RayQuan Verge on the first team, Quanterrius Hughes-Malone on the second and Elijah Williams the third.
Brayden Cousino and Gavin Clayborne were honorable mention while Hughes-Malone was named to the all-defensive team.
Kory Smith was chosen for the all-freshman team.
Lost coin toss drops Devilettes to No. 2 seed in 9-AAABeech girls’ coach Kristi Utley won a coin flip with Lebanon’s Cory Barrett on Tuesday for the top seed in the District 9-AAA tournament, which tipped off last night at Wilson Central.
The flip meant Beech faced No. 8 Hendersonville in Wednesday’s early game before Lebanon battled Mt. Juliet in the nightcap.
The other half of the girls’ first round will be played tonight.
Host Wilson Central, the No. 3 seed, will take on No. 6 Portland at 6:30 p.m., followed by No. 4 Gallatin against No. 5 Station Camp at 8 o’clock
All first-round games are elimination contests with the winners advancing to Saturday’s semifinals and next weekend’s Region 5-AAA tournament.
Boys’ first-round games will be played in a Friday quadruple-header, starting with host Wilson Central, the No. 7 seed, battling Beech at 4 p.m. No. 6 Portland and No. 3 Station Camp will follow at 5:30 p.m.
No. 1 Mt. Juliet will take on No. 8 Hendersonville at 7 before No. 4 Lebanon will cap the evening against No. 5 Gallatin at 8:30.
Friday’s losers are out while the winners move on to Saturday semifinal action and the regional the following week.
Girls’ consolation and championship games will be played next Monday, followed by the boys on Tuesday.
