Watertown girls get Keller first Lady Tiger win with Hall of Champions DH split

WATERTOWN — Watertown’s girls salvaged a split of their season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions double header Thursday night by edging Smyrna 40-39 after falling to Ezell-Harding 51-29.
The Lady Tigers led 7-6 following the first quarter, 21-15 at halftime and 30-28 through three as they won for the first time under new coach Jeff Keller, who assumed the position days before the official start of fall practice. His assistant coach is his principal Darian Brown, who formerly coached at Lebanon.
Madison King led the Lad Tigers with 13 points, including a pair of first-half 3-pointers. Jaleigh Robertson scored all seven of her points after halftime while Kierah Maklary and Gwen Franklin each supplied six, Presley Clark four in the second quarter and Miranda Nix and Jeslyn Lackey two free throws apiece.
Janae Edmondson sank two 3s and all four of her free throws in leading the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points.
Against Ezell-Harding, Watertown fell behind 11-5 in the first quarter behind nine points by Amaya Thomas. The Lady Eagles led 25-16 at halftime and 41-19 going into the fourth.
Brilee Price poured in 18 points and Thomas 14 for Ezell.
King connected on a pair of 3s to lead the Lady Tigers with six points while Lola Chappell finished with five; Nix, Maklary and Alie Tunks four each and Lackey, Franklin and Marissa Williamson two apiece.
Watertown will host Mt. Juliet Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Hall of Champions finale.
Wilson Central succumbs to CPAGLADEVILLE — Wilson Central dropped its season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game to visiting Christ Presbyterian 64-30 Thursday night.
The Lady Lions led 14-9 at the first-quarter break and scored the first 14 points of the second on their way to a 34-15 halftime lead. It was 54-22 going into the fourth.
Ava Maddux drained four 3-pointers to lead the Lady Lions with 20 points. Addie Reese Zapp zipped in three triples as she and Virginia Glisson each added 11.
Cloe Smith led the Lady Wildcats with 10 points while Lillian Crutchfield added eight, Fadeyemi Okewusi finished with five, Jamey Ricketts a 3 and Kendyle Pickett and Madeline Lee two each as the Lady Wildcats committed 26 turnovers.
Wilson Central will host a Hall of Champions playday today with the Lady Wildcats playing twice — at 4:30 p.m. against Independence and the 7:30 finale vs. Hendersonville.
Earlier girls’ games include Lebanon against Columbia at 3 in the main gym, followed by the Devilette junior varsity against Goodpasture in the auxiliary gym at 4:30, and Mt. Juliet varsity vs. Goodpasture at 6 in the main gym.
Lady Bears drop season opener 35-30MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet dropped a 35-30 decision to Tullahoma in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game on Thursday night, spoiling the debut of Joseph Hiett as Lady Bears head coach.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Kaley Jones sank two triples on her way to eight. Adelyn Kendall connected on a 3 and Jai’Niyah Pillows two.
Mt. Juliet will be at Wilson Central today for a Hall of Champions playday game against Goodpasture at 6 p.m.
Clarksville forces 31 turnovers to beat Green HillMT. JULIET — A year after going coast-to-coast to beat Green Hill at the buzzer, Clarksville sophomore Imari Berry, a Vanderbilt-commit, tormented the Lady Hawks with 38 points in a 68-55 Lady Wildcat win in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
The Lady Wildcats, who forced 31 turnovers, led 21-15 at the first-quarter break, 36-24 at halftime and 52-39 through three periods.
Alexis Wimberly added 11 points for Clarksville.
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 27 points. Savannah Kirby collected nine points, Regan Perkins seven, Grace Wilson six and Kensley Carter and Ava Heilman three apiece.
Green Hill will play two Hall of Champions games at Portland today — at 12:30 p.m. against the host Lady Panthers and 3:30 vs. Macon County.
