Watertown girls pull away from Trousdale in second half

WATERTOWN—Watertown’s holiday surge continued Wednesday night as the Lady Purple Tigers held Trousdale County to five second-half points to pull away to a 36-25 triumph in the second night of the AFLAC Christmas Shootout.
The Lady Tigers led 10-9 at the first-quarter break before trailing 20-19 at halftime of what was a back-and-forth game to that point. But Watertown won the third quarter 8-2 to go up 27-22 and pulled away with a 9-3 fourth to improve to 8-5 for the season.
Kierah Maklary led the Lady Tigers with 11 points while Madison King, Jaleigh Robertson and Rachel Cromer each finished with five. Maklary and Alie Tunks each totaled four points and Miranda Nix and Gwen Franklin a 3-pointer apiece.
Watertown hosted Hillwood in Thursday’s classic finale. The Lady Tigers will return to regular-season play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Forrest.
Lady Wildcats to snap losing streakMADISON — An early-morning wakeup call Thursday was worth it for Wilson Central’s girls as they broke a 10-game losing streak with a 48-29 triumph over Harpeth in the Xaxby’s Christmas Classic at Goodpasture.
The Lady Wildcats led 13-3 at the first-quarter break, 21-10 at halftime and 36-22 through three periods as they improved to 2-12.
Kristin Smith sank two 3-pointers in leading the Lady Wildcats with 16 points while Lillian Crutchfield collected all but two of her 15 in the second half from the post. Cloe Smith scored eight points, Akeley Thompson four, Jamey Ricketts and Kiah Seay two each and Alli McCullough a free throw.
No one scored in double figures for Harpeth.
A slow start did in Wilson Central in a 66-39 loss to Nashville Christian on Wednesday.
The Lady Eagles led 20-5 at the first-quarter break, 34-15 at halftime and 50-24 through three periods.
Charley Harper hit two 3-pointers to lead the Lady Eagles with 20 points while Ava Pomeroy added 11 and Riley O’Connor 10.
Crutchfield and Fadeyemi Okewusi led the Lady Wildcats with seven points apiece while Seay and Cloe Smith each scored six; Ricketts, Sterling Webb and Madeline Lee three apiece and Thompson and Kendyle Pickett two each.
The Lady Wildcats will host Gallatin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Lebanon falls short in finalPANAMA CITY, Fla. — Lebanon didn’t have enough to win the Marlin Christmas Classic, and it was a team located some 30 miles from the LHS campus who did in the Devilettes.
Stewarts Creek won the tournament with a 61-54 verdict Wednesday night at Arnold High School.
The RedHawks led 15-14 at the first-quarter break, 31-23 at halftime and 47-33 going into the fourth.
Stewarts Creek built an 18-point lead in the fourth which Lebanon cut to four before the Devilettes slipped to 13-3.
Stewarts Creek connected on 23 of 37 free throws, including 10 of 12 by Taylor Tuner who led the RedHawks with 21 points. Zyion Shannon scored 15 and Alonna Poole 11 as the Smyrna team improved to 11-4.
Meioshe Mason led Lebanon with 15 points while Asia Barr added eight; Terri Reynolds, Finley Tomlin and Macey Baker seven each, Ny’lyia Rankins six and Madison Jennings four. Mason, Barr and Reynolds were named to the all-tournament team.
Lebanon will travel to Ravenwood at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Friendship falls to Greenbrier
CROSS PLAINS — Friendship fell to Greenbrier 46-34 Tuesday in the opening day of the East Robertson Classic.
The Lady Bobcats fired out to a 14-5 first-quarter lead. The Lady Commanders cut the margin to 26-23 by halftime before Greenbrier used a 13-5 third period to go back up 39-28 going into the fourth.
Audrey Jade White sank four 3-pointers as she and Makenlee Jones each fired in 14 points for Greenbrier.
Lily Maggart swished five triples to lead the Lady Commanders with 17 points while I’tynashia Bates scored seven, Kate Petty and Natalie Major a 3 apiece and Savanah Bone and Avery Morrison two each.
Following a day off, Friendship returned Thursday night to face host East Robertson. The Lady Commanders will resume District 4-IIA action at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Goodpasture.
Lady Bears get second win of weekWATERTOWN — After recording just one win in the season’s first six weeks, Mt. Juliet has won twice this week pending a chance for a third victory in the AFLAC Christmas Shootout.
Tuesday’s streak-breaking win over Trousdale County was followed by a 54-13 thumping of Hillwood on Wednesday.
The Lady Bears led 11-3 at the first-quarter break and 36-9 at halftime before pitching an 11-0 shutout in the third.
Jakoria Woods swished four 3-pointers in leading the Lady Bears with 16 points, 14 of which came in the first half.
Kaley Jones added eight while Evie Johnston scored seven, Adelyn Kendall and Unity Jordan four each, Ella Ficilli a 3 and Dymond Howard, Avery Haymans and Sabrina Bonds two apiece.
Mt. Juliet faced Springfield on Thursday to wrap up the shootout and will travel to Rockvale at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Green Hill falls to MTCSMURFREESBORO — Green Hill ended its run in the State Farm Classic on Wednesday afternoon with a 53-37 loss to crosstown Middle Tennessee Christian at Riverdale’s Johnny Parsley Gym.
The teams were tied 10-10 eight minutes in and 23-23 at halftime before a 20-6 third quarter launched MTCS to a 43-29 lead going into the fourth.
Jailyn Banks scored 16 points and Sarah Wisniowski 14 for MTCS.
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 14 points while Savannah Kirby connected on four 3-pointers for her 12.
Grace Wilson finished with five first-half points while Kensley Carter and Alyssa Potier each put in two and Julia Varpness and Regan Perkins a free throw apiece.
Green Hill will return to regular game-night action at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Beech.
