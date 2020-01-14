Watertown girls rally past top seed Baird to take county title

Watertown Middle's girls became the year's first Cinderella on Sunday when the Lady Tigers overcame an eight-point deficit in the final 3:20 to overtake top-seed Walter J. Baird, 33-28, in the championship game of the inaugural Wilson County Tournament at Southside.
The Devilettes, honored as the county's regular-season champions prior to their semifinal game Saturday, led 26-18 when Madison King connected on an NBA-deep 3-pointer to ignite the Watertown rally.
Rebounding by Rachel Cromer, baskets by Miranda Nix and Kierah Maklary and a steal and free throw from Jaleigh Robertson added fuel to the 15-2 fire. King connected from the corner for the Lady Tigers' first lead of the game at 30-28.
Watertown won just three games last season but rebounded under first-year coach Paige McKinney (who also coaches the Watertown High team) to snag a No. 3 seed in the inaugural county tournament. The Lady Tigers downed longtime power Mt. Juliet in Saturday's semifinal after Baird knocked off first-year Gladeville.
King finished with 15 points while Nix added eight, Maklary seven and Robertson three.
The Lady Tigers could actually envision this victory as they had just defeated the Devilettes 40-34 last Thursday at WJB.
Watertown led that game 12-4 following the first quarter, 19-13 at halftime and 29-25 going into the fourth. Baird had already earned the tournament's top seeding as the field was set during a Tuesday-morning meeting.
Robertson threw in 13 points while Maklary managed 11; Nix, Cromer and King five each and Shayla Allison a free throw.
Soni Scott scored 17 points for Baird while Brooklyn Young supplied seven, Laina Knight six, T.K. Hastings three and Rolandria Dowell a free throw.
Maklary collected 22 points in a Jan. 6 game at home against Tuckers Crossroads, won by Watertown 58-10. Cromer tossed in 10 points, King eight, Robertson six, Nix five and Julianna Pruitt four.
Savannah Bone scored seven points, Jamie Simms two and Ella Wolfenbarger a free throw for Tuckers Crossroads.
West Wilson boys win inaugural WilsonCounty Tournament
West Wilson's boys rolled to a 57-38 win over Walter J. Baird in the inaugural Wilson County Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Carroll-Oakland.
The Wildcats, who knocked off top-seed Mt. Juliet in Saturday's semifinal, led 16-11 following the first quarter, 30-14 at halftime and 42-30 going into the fourth.
Evan Jordan got West Wilson off to a fast start with 11 of his 18 points in the first quarter. Jon'Mikael Crudup collected eight points in the second quarter and six in the fourth for 14. Towan Siler sank a pair of 3-pointers on his way to eight points while Johnny Pfefferle scored six, Baylor Osborne four, Braxton Corey three and Ethan Kimes and Aston Kirkendol two each.
Easton Spurlock sank a pair of threes as he and Christian Frewin each finished with 13 points for Walter J. Baird. Drew East and Garrett Oliver each added five and Jordan Jewell two as the Blue Devils dropped to 11-6.
