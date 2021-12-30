WATERTOWN — Two months after coach and team hooked up for the first time, Watertown’s girls appear to be coming together.
The Lady Purple Tigers won their third straight and fourth in their last five after completing a three-game sweep of Gordonsville 35-26 Tuesday in the AFLAC Christmas Shootout.
Watertown scored the first 11 points before Gordonsville reeled off the next 12. But a 3-pointer from the top by Rachel Cromer put the Purple Tigers in front 14-12 and the home team stayed in front the rest of the way to improve to 7-5.
“We got off to a really good start,” said Jeff Keller, who didn’t take over as Watertown’s coach until late October, days before the official start of practice. “One of the things we’re going to have to learn to do is build on that and not drop off and sustain things.
“Gordonsville played hard. They do a really good job defensively and they took away some things we like to do. I give them credit for that. We’ll get better as time goes on at executing and have a better understanding of the things we’re trying to do. They’ve gotten better all year and we’ll continue to get better everyday in practice.”
Gwen Franklin led the Lady Purple Tigers with 14 points in the post while Kierah Maklary managed 10, Madison King and Jaleigh Robertson four each and Cromer her 3.
No one scored in double figures for Gordonsville.
Watertown faced Trousdale County yesterday and will close out the shootout at 6 p.m. today against Hillwood.
Devilettes beat strong competition to reach Marlin finals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Lebanon’s girls went through tough competition (times two) to reach the final of the Marlin Christmas Classic this week.
The Devilettes downed Alabama’s 5A No. 1 Pleasant Grove 42-38 Tuesday afternoon at Arnold High School.
Terri Reynolds was the key to Lebanon’s 13th win of the season in 15 games, scoring nine points, including a couple of 3-pointers, over the final 2:55 after Pleasant Grove built an eight-point lead. Earlier, her driving basket lifted Lebanon to a 19-18 halftime lead after the Devilettes were up 12-7 eight minutes in. It was 25-25 going into the fourth quarter.,
Reynolds racked up 22 points, including three triples, while Finley Tomlin scored seven, Meioshe Mason six, Asia Barr four and Ny’lyia Rankins three to go with 13 rebounds and four assists.
The Devilettes advanced to last night’s championship game at Arnold against fellow Middle Tennessee team Stewarts Creek before returning home.
Lebanon opened the tournament with a come-from-behind 55-45 win over Park Crossing (Ala.) at Surfside Middle School.
The Devilettes entered the fourth quarter trailing 35-30 before rallying behind two 3-pointers (including the go-ahead triple) and four free throws by Barr, who led Lebanon with 21 points.
Tomlin tossed in 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and two triples as part of her 14 points. Mason tossed in 10 points while Macey Baker finished with four and Reynolds and Julia Manus three each.
Lebanon led 21-20 at halftime.
Following the New Year’s break, the Devilettes will play four straight on the road, beginning with Tuesday’s trip to Ravenwood for a 6 p.m. tip. It will be the final game before the start of District 9-4A action which tips off Jan. 11 at Wilson Central and is followed by trips to Cookeville and Green Hill.
Lady Bears use strong second half to end losing streak
WATERTOWN — Mt. Juliet ended a 12-game losing streak Tuesday by overtaking Trousdale County 46-40 in the first day of the AFLAC Christmas Shootout.
The Lady Jackets led much of the way, including 12-6 at the first-quarter break and 20-18 at halftime. But Mt. Juliet surged in front 32-28 going into the fourth as the Lady Bears won for the first time since beating Goodpasture in their second game of the season in November.
Jai’Niyah Pillows led the Lady Bears with 15 points while Jakoria Woods added 11, Dymond Howard nine, Adelyn Kendall and Evie Johnston four each and Kaley Jones three.
Emma Elmore led the Lady Jackets with 11 points.
Mt. Juliet faced Hillwood yesterday and will take on Springfield at 6 p.m. today in the auxiliary gym to wrap up the classic.
Green Hill splits first two games at Riverdale Classic
MURFREESBORO — Aubrey Blankenship poured in 24 points Tuesday to lift Green Hill past Battle Ground Academy 52-47 in the State Farm Classic at Riverdale’s Johnny Parsley Gym.
She had eight in the first quarter as the Lady Hawks led 14-10. They were up 28-25 at halftime and 42-35 going into the fourth as they improved to 4-9.
Savannah Kirby connected on three triples for her nine points while Kensley Carter, Cameron Bryan and Julia Varpness each finished with five and Grace Wilson and Alyssa Potier two apiece.
Graci Semptimpheter scored 18 points and Amaria Gillispie 10 for BGA.
In their first game Monday , the Lady Hawks went down 38-32 to Hillsboro.
The Lady Burros led 7-5 following the first quarter, 17-13 at halftime and 29-21 through three periods as they improved to 9-2.
Derriona Salter scored seven of her 10 points in the first half to lead the Lady Burros.
Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 15 points while Kirby connected on a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers for her six. Ava Heilman hit a 3; Carter, Bryan and Varpness two each and Wilson and Regan Perkins a free throw apiece.
Green Hill wrapped up its three-day stay at Riverdale with a Wednesday game against Middle Tennessee Christian. The Lady Hawks will return to regular-season action at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Beech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.