PORTLAND -- Watertown's girls wrapped up the TSSAA Hall of Champions week with two wins Saturday.
The Lady Purple Tigers topped host Portland 43-38 and East Robertson 47-26 to improve to 2-1.
Emma Christensen scored 17 points against Portland while Brittni Allison and Delanney Hight each had seven, Daejah Maklary six, Morgan Bain four and Madi Reeder two.
Allison scored 17 points and Christensen 12 against East Robertson while Hight had seven, Maklary four, Alie Tunks three and Reeder and Bain two each.
Watertown will play host to Jackson County at 6 p.m. today in the Lady Tigers' home opener. The boys will follow.
