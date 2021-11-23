WATERTOWN — Watertown’s girls rolled to a 41-24 triumph over Mt. Juliet Christian in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game last Saturday.
The Lady Tigers led 12-2 following the first quarter and 23-10 at halftime as the improved to 2-1.
Lola Chappell led the Lady Tigers with 11 points while Madison King and Jaleigh Robertson each finished with five, Presley Clark and Gwen Franklin four apiece and Kierah Maklary, Chloe Christensen, Joslyn Lackey, Shay Allison, Marissa Williamson and Rachel Cromer two each.
Chelsey Christensen led the Lady Saints with points while Emma Christensen and Felicity Keen each finished with four.
Watertown is scheduled to host Red Boiling Springs at 6 p.m. today. Mt. Juliet Christian, under new coach Michala Hash, is off until next Tuesday when Merrol Hyde comes to MJCA for the Lady Saints’ first game on their new floor and first in the gym since the March 2020 tornado.
Tomlin’s 23 leads Lebanon past Columbia
GLADEVILLE — Lebanon emerged with a 56-44 TSSAA Hall of Champions win over Columbia last Saturday afternoon at Wilson Central.
Finley Tomlin fired in 23 points, including three 3-pointers, for Lebanon while big girl Meioshe Mason managed 12 with 10 rebounds. Julia Manus added eight points, including a pair of triples, while Ny’lyia Rankins finished with four with 12 rebounds. Madison Jennings threw in three points. Asia Barr had five assists as she and Macey Baker scored two apiece. Tomlin also had four steals.
Lebanon led 16-8 at the first-quarter break before Columbia closed the margin to 26-24 by halftime. The Devilettes re-widened the margin to 39-32 going into the fourth as they improved to 2-0.
Janiyha Riley led the Lady Lions with 11 points.
Lebanon will host Division IIA state contender Bell Buckle Webb at 6 p.m. today at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Lady Wildcats split Hall of Champions twin bill
GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s girls got their first win of the season last Saturday afternoon with a come-from-behind 52-42 win over visiting Independence in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
But the Lady Wildcats came away with only a double-header split as they lost the playday finale to former District 9-AAA rival Hendersonville 62-26.
Central led Independence 7-6 following the first quarter and 24-19 at halftime before falling behind 37-36 going into the fourth. A 16-5 Lady Wildcat run in the fourth pulled WCHS even for the season at 1-1.
Cloe Smith scored 17 points and Lillian Crutchfield 11 for Central. Alicia Winters added eight points, Akeley Thompson five, Madeline Lee and Fadeyemi Okewusi three, Jamey Ricketts and Kiah Seay two each and Sterling Webb a free throw.
Hendersonville led 21-0 at the first-quarter break and led 38-10 at halftime as Central slipped to 1-2.
Smith, Crutchfield and Ricketts each finished with five points, Thompson and Lee four each and Okewusi three.
Wilson Central, which went to Franklin last night, will return to action next Tuesday when Father Ryan comes to WCHS for a 6 p.m. game.
Maggart’s 21 leads Lady Commanders, Loveless to first win
Lily Maggart poured in 21 points last Friday night as Friendship Christian won its home opener 48-28 over Valor Academy at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Maggart’s tallies included five of Friendship’s nine 3-pointers as the Lady Commanders climbed to 1-1 for new coach Chelsey Loveless.
The Lady Commanders led 8-5 at the first-quarter break, 19-13 at halftime and 36-18 through three.
Eighth-grader Natalie Major threw in three triples for her nine points while Kate Petty put in seven, Rylee Agee five and Avery Morrison and IT Bates three apiece.
Friendship will travel to Portland today for a 6 p.m. game.
