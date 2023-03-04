MONTEREY — Watertown’s Cinderella run through the postseason hit a pothole Thursday night as York Institute’s boys controlled the Purple Tigers in a 63-45 win in the Region 3-2A finals inside a packed Troy Foust Memorial Gym at Monterey High School.

York led 19-11 at the first-quarter break. The Dragons went up by 16 during the first half before Watertown trimmed the margin to seven before going into halftime with York ahead 28-19. The team from Jamestown led 43-24 going into the fourth as the Dragons improved to 24-10. They booked a home sectional game with Cascade on Monday.

