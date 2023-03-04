MONTEREY — Watertown’s Cinderella run through the postseason hit a pothole Thursday night as York Institute’s boys controlled the Purple Tigers in a 63-45 win in the Region 3-2A finals inside a packed Troy Foust Memorial Gym at Monterey High School.
York led 19-11 at the first-quarter break. The Dragons went up by 16 during the first half before Watertown trimmed the margin to seven before going into halftime with York ahead 28-19. The team from Jamestown led 43-24 going into the fourth as the Dragons improved to 24-10. They booked a home sectional game with Cascade on Monday.
“We talked about it before the game,” Watertown coach Kevon Honeycutt said. “We said ‘Guys, we can’t get down early. Once we get down early this isn’t the type of team to let up. They’re the type of team to keep the foot on the throat and just finish the game.”
The Purple Tigers dropped to 12-20 but are still alive for a road sectional at 7 p.m. Monday at Pearl-Cohn as they seek their second state tournament berth, 10 years after their first.
“We’re in a situation now we never thought we’d be in,” Honeycutt said while holding a region runner-up plaque. “Our guys fought tooth and nail for the last seven games. We’re 5-2 in seven games and that’s something special for us because a month ago we didn’t think we’d be in this situation. We’re here now.
“It’s great for our guys… It’s great for our program. This is a program-type building situation for us. I got to give credit to all our guys. They fought tooth and nail. It’s not been easy for us. York’s a great program. We knew coming in they were going to do a lot of stuff that bothered us. That’s a credit to those guys that wore white. They can play. I think they got a shot and I’d love to see them play in Murfreesboro (state tournament).”
York did most of its scoring damage inside. Bryson Bilbrey led the Dragons with 18 points while Heath Wattenbarger added 11. The Dragons five 3-pointers all came from different players.
By contrast, eight of Watertown’s 14 field goals came from outside. Trent Spradlin sank four triples on his way to 17 points while J.J. Goodall’s 14 included three triples. Chase McConnell scored six points, K.J. Wood four, Manny Seay a late three-point play and Marcus Reynolds a free throw.
McConnell, Woods, Goodall and Spradlin were named to the all-tournament team.
“We’re really good, too,” Honeycutt said. “We made a believer out of some people and some people still doubt it. But we’re here for a reason and you can’t make it here by mistake or by luck. You make it by playing basketball.”
Hawks fall in 5-4A final in another down-to-the-wire OT thriller
MT. JULIET — Green Hill’s boys have played four straight cliffhangers, three of which reached at least one overtime and the other decided at the buzzer.
Thursday’s Region 5-4A final was the latest installment in Green Hill’s rollercoaster of a postseason. Only this time the ending didn’t go the Hawks’ way as Hendersonville’s own remarkable tournament run continued with a 42-37 overtime triumph at Mt. Juliet High School.
The Hawks had to rally to give themselves a chance to win in regulation. Kenny Ellis, playing with a bloody nose, hit two free throws with 1:44 to play to put Green Hill up 35-34. Hendersonville’s C.J. Hall hit a free throw to tie the score before both teams missed potential game-winners in the final 10 seconds.
T.J. Kolbe hit a 3-pointer for Hendersonville in overtime while Hall and Ty Lannom each sank two free throws, sending the Commandos to the championship with a 23-9 record and a home sectional game Monday with Hillsboro.
Green Hill slipped to 24-8 and will travel to 30-4 Independence at 7 p.m. Monday as the Hawks seek their first trip to the state tournament.
Kolbe connected on three triples to lead all scorers with 17 points while Holt had 11 for Hendersonville.
Jason Burch led Green Hill with 10 points while Ellis, Aaron Mattingly and Garrett Brown each scored six and Parker Overath five. Antjuan Welch hit a late key basket as he and Jordan Lukins tossed in two apiece.
