Watertown Middle's girls went 2-1 last week after losing 27-21 at Smith County last Saturday.
The Tigerettes won at Winfree Bryant 24-21 Nov. 11 and 50-50 in overtime at DeKalb Middle last Thursday.
Smith County led 7-5 following the first quarter, 18-8 at halftime and 22-16 going into the fourth.
Kierah Maklary's 12 points led Watertown while Rachel Cromer scored six, Miranda Nix two and Jaleigh Robertson a free throw.
At DeKalb, Watertown trailed 11-9 after the first quarter before surging in front 26-16 by halftime and 35-27 going into the fourth.
Robertson racked up 30 points and Maklary 15 for Watertown. Madison King finished with five points and Nix and Cromer three apiece.
Winfree Bryant led 4-0 following the first quarter before Watertown drew within 10-7 by halftime. The Tigerettes took a 15-12 lead into the fourth.
Robertson scored seven points while Nix and Maklary each managed six and King five.
Chesley Goodloe tossed in 10 points for Winfree Bryant while Ariya Walker finished with four.
Southside boys beaten at West Wilson
MT. JULIET -- Southside's boys lost at West Wilson 54-40 last Thursday night.
The host Wildcats jumped to a 20-4 first-quarter lead. They were up 30-15 by halftime and 45-30 through three. Southside sliced the margin to 10 early in the fourth but could get no closer as the Saints slipped to 1-6 going into last night's game at Carroll-Oakland.
Quin Long led Southside with 11 points and eight rebounds while Gus Parker produced 10 points and four caroms. Caden Webber notched nine points, Trevor Sanford six and Will Summers four.
