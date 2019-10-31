LIBERTY -- Watertown Middle's girls will play for the Best of the (DeKalb) West championship at 7 p.m. Saturday after beating Friendship Christian 43-20 last Saturday and Forks River 42-34 on Monday.
The Tigerettes trailed Friendship 8-0 before pulling into an 8-8 tie at the first-quarter break. Watertown opened a 22-10 halftime lead and 33-15 going into the fourth.
Kierah Maklary totaled 20 points and Jaleigh Robertson 10 for the Tigerettes while Miranda Nix scored six, Madison King four, Shayla Allison two and Rachel Cromer a free throw.
Watertown led Forks River 12-7 following the first quarter, 24-19 at halftime and 30-22 going into the fourth.
Robertson racked up 19 points while King collected 10, Cromer six, Maklary four and Nix three.
Southside boys edged in overtime
LIBERTY -- Southside's boys lost to host DeKalb West 29-28 in overtime Tuesday night in the Best of the West Tournament.
The Saints fell behind 8-0 in the first quarter but rallied to within 13-12 by halftime. The teams were tied 19-19 going into the fourth quarter.
West hit a buzzer-beater to force overtime 26-26 before Southside missed free throws down the stretch. Southside, without the services of lone returning starter and last year's leading scorer Quin Long, was led by Freddie Robertson's 11 points Trevor Sanford scored nine, Gus Parker five and Caden Webber two as the Saints slipped to 0-2. Assistant coach Stephen Cook said he expects Long to return by the time the 0-2 Saints visit Watertown on Monday following the girls' 6 p.m. game.
