The final leg of Watertown’s quest for a first-ever TSSAA team state championship begins at 4 p.m. today when the Purple Tiger baseball team (27-5) battles Gibbs (28-7) at 4 p.m. at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro.
Win or lose, the Tigers will return tomorrow against either Covington (24-15) or Greenbrier (21-7). Today’s winners will meet in a 10 a.m. elimination game, followed by the winners at 12:30 p.m. The loser’s bracket will continue with a 5 p.m. game.
The bracket final is set for 2 p.m. Thursday with the “if necessary” game at 4:30.
Winners of the Blackman and Smyrna bracket will meet in a one-game state championship at 1 p.m. Friday at Siegel. Middle Tennessee State’s Reese Smith Field, the normal site for the championship games, is unavailable due to COVID restrictions on the MTSU campus.
In the Smyrna bracket are Nolensville (24-9), Signal Mountain (26-8), Ripley (23-14) and Pigeon Forge (29-4).
Wilson Central back on line for baseball
Three weeks after an early-morning storm destroyed the scoreboard and centerfield wall, Wilson Central baseball’s field is ready for the Division II-AA state tournament to begin today.
Briarcrest and McCallie will be the first to test the facilities at 4 p.m., followed by Baylor and Brentwood Academy at 6:30.
Losers will meet at 10 a.m. tomorrow in an elimination game, followed by the winners at 12:30 p.m. The loser’s bracket final is set for 5 p.m.
For the first time, the state champion will be crowned at WCHS as MTSU is unavailable. The championship round is set for 1 p.m. Thursday with the “if necessary” game at 3:30.
FCS trio named all-districtFriendship Christian slugger Camden Hayslip, fellow senior Jack Martin and sophomore J.J. Pruneau have been named to the All-District 4-IIA team.
Hayslip, who has signed with Alabama and is projected as a top-five pick in the Major League Baseball draft in July, is an outfielder and pitcher.
Martin is a middle infielder while Pruneau started the season as the catcher but was moved to shortstop because of an injury.
