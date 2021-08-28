CELINA — Watertown outlasted host Clay County 25-12, 25-17, 23-25, 25-9 in District 7-A volleyball Thursday.
Morgan Brown led the Lady Tigers with 11 kills, five aces and three digs while Mckenzie McElroy finished with 15 assists and seven aces, Chloe Poston 13 assists and six kills and Gala Holbrooks eight kills as Watertown improved to 7-3 for the season and 4-0 in district play.
Watertown will host Central Magnet at 6 p.m. Monday following the 5 p.m. junior-varsity match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.