WARTRACE -- Watertown overcame a slow start Friday night to pull away from host Cascade 34-12.
The Purple Tigers recovered an onside kick to start the game. But their punt was blocked and taken 11 yards to the end zone by South Countess to jump-start the Champions to a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
But Quanterrius Hughes-Malone sparked Watertown with a pair of big plays within a few minutes of each other -- a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the first quarter and a 54-yard scoring run early in the second -- to put the Purple in front 14-6.
Brandon Watts caught two passes from Brayden Cousino, both of which went for touchdowns. A 26-yarder in the final minute of the first half staked Watertown to a 21-6 halftime lead. Their 48-yard hookup four minutes into the second half opened a 27-6 spread.
Countess struck again, this time on a 25-yard scoring run, to bring Cascade within 27-12.
Deramus Carey closed Watertown's scoring with a 5-yard run as the Purple Tigers improved to 4-1 for the season and 2-0 in Region 4-AA. Cascade fell to 0-4, 0-2.
Watertown will play host to White House in non-region action at 7 p.m. this coming Friday at Robinson Stadium.
