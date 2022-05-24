Watertown rallies for repeat trip to state

WATERTOWN — The natives wouldn’t be blamed if they were feeling restless with their Watertown Purple Tigers trailing going into the fourth inning.
But their heroes came through with three runs in the fourth and tacked on three more in the sixth, enabling everyone in Purple to exhale as the Tigers punched their return ticket to the state tournament with a 6-2 sectional win over Community last Friday night.
A bases-loaded walk to Mason Murrell forced in K.J. Wood with Watertown’s first run and a passed ball sent Kaden Seay across the plate with the tying tally. Cyrus Bennett came home on a wild pitch to put the Tigers in front 3-2.
An RBI double by Mason Murrell, a run-scoring single by Kwame Seay and an error accounted for the sixth-inning scoring.
Alec Whitlock, who pitched a five-inning complete game in a run-rule win Monday in the regional, went five again, allowing two earned runs on six hits for the win. Charlie Mitchell tossed the sixth and Zack Self the seventh as the Tigers returned to state with a 25-9 record.
The Vikings took a 2-0 lead in the third on Mason Russell’s two-run single.
Community outhit Watertown 9-5. Murrell doubled and drove in two Tiger tallies.
Watertown will play in the Riverdale bracket and take on Loudon (25-11) at 4 p.m. today. Win or lose, the Purple Tigers will take on Adamsville (24-6) or Loretto (23-10) in the 10 a.m. loser’s bracket game tomorrow or the 12:30 p.m. winner’s bracket contest.
The double-elimination bracket will run through Thursday.
The one-game championship is set for 1 p.m. Friday at Blackman’s David Price Field. Pigeon Forge (37-3), White House Heritage (19-10), Forrest (25-9) and Riverside (25-13) are in the other bracket which will play at Stewarts Creek.
Mt. Juliet falls one game short of stateFRANKLIN — Justin Lee turned in a solid outing for Mt. Juliet in last Friday’s sectional at Centennial.
But the Cougars’ Ryan Sweeney was better, striking out 13 Golden Bears and allowing five hits in 5 1/3 innings of his team’s 3-0 win, denying Mt. Juliet a trip to the state tournament.
Centennial scored in the two-run second inning on an error. The Cougars added an insurance score in the fifth.
Lee allowed three runs (just one earned) on four hits with six strikeouts in his six-inning complete game as Mt. Juliet’s season ended at 28-11-1.
