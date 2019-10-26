Watertown rally stopped on 2-point try in 21-20 loss

BAXTER -- Quanterrius Hughes-Malone was stopped short of the end zone on a game-winning two-point conversion as the Watertown Purple Tigers fell to Upperman Bees 21-20 Thursday night.
"There was no decision to go for two or not," said Watertown coach Gavin Webster. "The only decision I had was what play to call."
Watertown got on the board first. After both teams were forced to punt on their opening drive, the Purple Tigers marched 60 yards in eight plays as Deramus Carey plunged in from a yard out to give Watertown a 7-0 lead.
Both defenses then settled as the teams traded punts again.
Upperman then found some success on the ground behind the running of quarterback Donoven McCallister and tailback Ty Dutchess. Dutchess ran the final 35 yards on a sweep to the left that was well blocked to tie the game at 7.
The game had the feel of a playoff game as both fan bases cheered their teams to 7-7 halftime tie.
"When Upperman's coach and I talked about playing this game, we thought it would be a great matchup for both teams heading into the playoffs," said Webster.
The second half would start out like the first half with both defenses not willing to budge. Upperman did drive to the Watertown 28-yard line on its initial drive on the second but was turned away on fourth down.
Then, after forcing a Watertown punt, Upperman took its first lead on the night. McCallister connected with Daniel Metzger for a 46-yard touchdown strike to give the Bees a 14-7 advantage midway through the third quarter.
On their next drive the Purple Tigers made their first mistake of the game. Carey was stripped as he was fighting for extra yards and Upperman recovered to take possession.
The Purple Tigers' defense then allowed the Bees to drive to their 41-yard line before forcing them to punt.
After the punt the Purple Tigers started their next drive at their own 9-yard line. After moving the ball to the Bees' 48-yard line, quarterback Brayden Cousino connected with Brandon Watts, who, after making the catch, fumbled, and the Bees recovered again. This time Upperman fumbled right back as two plays later, Dutchess lost the ball and the Purple Tigers recovered. However, Watertown could not cash in and was stopped on fourth down.
The Watertown defense again forced the Bees to punt, but this time the ball was down inside the 1-yard line. After not picking up a first down and backed up against their own goal line, the Purple Tigers were forced to punt.
After the punt gave the Bees the ball at the Watertown 39-yard line, they wasted no time in scoring. McCallister scored this time on the ground from 23 yards to give the home team a 21-7 lead with 1:33 left.
Watertown struck quick after the kickoff. Cousino connected with Hughes-Malone for a 32-yard gain, and then Elijah Williams for 35 yards and a touchdown to cut the lead to 21-14 with just under a minute remaining.
Upperman then recovered the onsides kick seemingly ending the game. However, as the Bees were snapping the ball to the quarterback for a kneeldown, a Watertown defender hit the center causing the snap to go awry, Jayden Jobe recovered for the Purple Tigers with 49 seconds left.
Cousino connected with Hughes-Malone on consecutive passes of 4 yards to move the ball to the 38-yard line. They connected again for an 18-yard completion. On the next play Cousino hit Watts across the middle. Watts weaved his way into the end zone to cut the lead to 21-20. Immediately the Watertown sideline signaled it was going for the two-point conversion and the win.
"We get the two-pointer, and we win the game," said Webster. "But these kids fought back from two scores down in the final minute, and that shows the character and the fight they have inside them."
With the loss the Watertown fell to 7-2 but still is atop Region 4-2A at 4-0. Next Friday the Tigers will play host to East Robertson at Robinson Stadium, and with the win they will secure the region championship for the second consecutive season.
"Next week is a huge game in terms of winning a region championship, and getting home-field advantage for the first two round of the playoffs," Webster said.
