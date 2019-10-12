Watertown repeats as District 7-A champions

Submitted to The Democrat

Watertown's volleyball team with its District 7-A championship plaque and individual awards after repeating its league title Thursday with wins over Clay County and host Gordonsville. WHS and Gordonsville will play in the Region 4-A tournament Monday at Watertown. Gordonsville will battle East Robertson at 4:30 p.m., followed by Watertown against Merrol Hyde at 6. The winners will meet for the championship at 7:30 and also advance to next Thursday's sectional.