Watertown’s Bates wins Bluegrass Defensive weekly honor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bethel senior defensive back Vonte Bates was named Bluegrass Division Defensive Player of the Week by the Mid-South Conference, the league announced Monday.
The former Watertown High standout posted 22 tackles in the Wildcats’ loss to top-ranked Lindsey Wilson last Saturday. Twelve of the stops were solo and half a tackle was for a loss.
He also intercepted a pass.
Bates is averaging 8.4 tackles per game, which ranks 31st in the NAIA.
This is his second MSC weekly honor of this season and his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.