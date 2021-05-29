Watertown’s Brown falls in state semifinals

MURFREESBORO — Watertown junior Morgan Brown suffered her first defeat in two years Thursday afternoon when she lost to Camden’s Ellison Reynoldson 6-1, 6-0 in the Small Class girls’ singles state tennis tournament at Adams Tennis Complex.
She advanced with a morning quarterfinal triumph over Hickman County’s Leah Brewer 6-4, 6-2.
Brown’s last loss was in the state semifinals as a freshman two years ago.
Last year’s season was canceled by the pandemic and she was undefeated this year until the semis.
On the boys’ side, Watertown junior Ian Fryer had never picked up a tennis racket when he was pulled out of class in March and asked if would be interested in joining the team to fill a roster spot.
Once he realized it is not called a “paddle”, Fryer, a long-snapper/linebacker in football who is also a forward in basketball, joined classmate Jackson Thomas in advancing all the way to the state doubles tournament where they were put out in Thursday’s quarterfinal by Signal Mountain’s Ryan Griggs and Austin Hensley 6-1, 6-0.
In girls’ doubles, Watertown’s Blake Griffin and Summer Sesnan lost to Union City’s Annie Wade and Shelby Bondurant 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
