MURFREESBORO — Watertown junior Noah Clemmons finished as state runner-up in the boys’ Class A shot put during the Spring Fling’s track & field meet Tuesday at Middle Tennessee State’s Dean Hayes Stadium.
Clemmons’ toss of 45-10 was a personal best and four inches better than third-place Trace Provins of Cumberland Gap. It was well off the pace of 50-0.75 set by South Greene’s Logan Wagner.
Clemmons’ runner-up is the second-highest finish for a Purple Tiger in a state track & field meet, trailing only Rayquan Verge’s first-place finish in the triple jump in 2019, which remains Watertown’s only state championship in any sport.
Other Watertown results during Tuesday’s Class A meet:
BOYSSophomore Joe Roberts finished fourth in the discus with a toss if 118-4.
In the evening running session, the Purple Tigers’ 4-by-100 relay team finished seventh in 45.48 seconds.
GIRLSSenior Grace Riddle finished fourth in the triple jump with a high set of leaps covering 32-11.25.
Freshman Shayla Allison was sixth in the high jump with a jump of 4-8.
Junior Rilee Jo Gardner was fourth in the discus with a best throw of 100-6. Teammate Jaleigh Robertson was sixth with a throw of 87-7. Both saved their bests for last, hitting their longest throws on their fourth, and final, attempts.
