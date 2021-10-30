CHAPEL HILL — Watertown runners Matthew McKinley and Greer Davis qualified as individuals for next week’s Class A-AA state cross country meet.
The Purple Tiger pair finished among the top five outside of the top four teams during Tuesday’s Region 4 meet at Henry Horton State Park.
McKinley finished 16th overall in 18:27 with Davis right behind in 17th in 18:44.
As a team, the Tigers were fifth, missing the state by 22 points as a team.
The state meet will be held at Hendersonville’s Sanders Ferry Park at 12:20 p.m. next Friday.
Also from Watertown, Jay Roderick finished in 19:56, Dylan Hight in 20:13, Logan Hackett in 21:02, Jess Riddle in 22:18 and Bowen Whitlock in 23:16.
Molly Burruss was the only girl representing Watertown, finishing 50th in 25:16.
FCS’ Ilias returns to DII stateHENDERSONVILLE — Friendship Christian’s Hope Ilias finished fifth in the Division II Middle Region meet Monday at Sanders Ferry Park.
She will return to next week’s state meet, also at Sanders Ferry, after finishing in 20:44.9. She was fourth in the state on the same course last year in 19:51.02.
The DII meet will be held at 10 a.m. next Friday.
Also from Friendship in the regional, Autumn Thomas finished in 22:13.3, Madison Parrish in 26:05.7, Bryleigh Miller in 28:06.9 and Allyson Stallworth in 36:36.1.
For Friendship’s boys, Joshua Mangrum finished in 20:57.6, Logan Swaney 21:31.7, Gavin Boyle 22:02.7, Gabe Heronimus 22:41.8, Ciwan Kapan 22:48.2, Cade Moshinsky 23:18.5 and Jon Richerson 23:25.4.
