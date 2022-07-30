BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Former Watertown High lineman Rusty Staats has earned a place on the Rimington Trophy watch list as the center for Western Kentucky University.

The Rimington Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I FBS football. Staats, entering his redshirt junior season, anchored WKU’s offensive line in 2021 during the Hilltoppers’ run to a Conference USA East Division championship.

