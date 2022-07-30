BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Former Watertown High lineman Rusty Staats has earned a place on the Rimington Trophy watch list as the center for Western Kentucky University.
The Rimington Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I FBS football. Staats, entering his redshirt junior season, anchored WKU’s offensive line in 2021 during the Hilltoppers’ run to a Conference USA East Division championship.
He was tasked with protecting C-USA MVP and NCAA record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe.
As an offensive line unit, Staats and the rest of the ’Tops allowed only 17 sacks on the season, 12th best in college football and second best within Conference USA.
Staats, listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, is one of five Hilltoppers named to C-USA’s preseason watch list.
While more than a dozen All-America football teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee will use these prestigious teams to determine a winner:
Walter Camp Foundation (WCF)
Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)
The Rimington Trophy, named for former Nebraska All-American Dave Remington, will also use these teams to determine the winner of the center award.
Because the selectors of these All-America teams can place centers in a mix of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers.
The Rimington Trophy’s policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the three All-American teams.
The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner.
If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with most second team votes will win.
If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by the Rimington Trophy committee with information provided by Pro Football Focus.
