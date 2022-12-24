Watertown’s Staats to finish college career at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Watertown High lineman Rusty Staats will close out his college career at Texas Tech, the school and Staats have announced.
One of the top centers in the country this past season, Staats joins the Red Raiders with one year of eligibility remaining as he will reunite with offensive line coach Stephen Hamby and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who both coached him previously with the Hilltoppers.
“Rusty is one of the top centers in the country who really understands this offense well,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. “We really like the depth we’ve added in our offensive line in the last two days. We can’t wait to get Rusty on campus here in a few weeks.”
Staats closed his Western Kentucky tenure with a blowout victory over South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl Wednesday night, capping a career where he made 27 starts up front and was a two-time All-Conference USA selection. He has been the Hilltoppers’ starter each of the past two seasons at center.
Staats ranked tied for seventh among centers nationally in pass blocking efficiency this season, according to Pro Football Focus, as he surrendered only one sack and had just one quarterback hit, seven QB hurries and nine pressures over 651 opportunities. He leads the FBS in most pressure opportunities as he and Texas Tech senior Dennis Wilburn are the only two centers with at least 600 opportunities this season.
In addition to both Hamby and Kittley, Staats will reunite with fellow Red Raider offensive lineman Cole Spencer, who arrived at Texas Tech this past summer following a similar successful career at Western Kentucky. Spencer suffered a preseason injury that kept him off the field this season but will return to form a strong offensive line in 2023.
While Staats has found a new home, there is no word on a couple of other Wilson County products who have also entered the transfer portal this year. Friendship Christian-alum Luke Smith is leaving Appalachian State where he played offensive guard. He has two years of eligibility left.
Former Mt. Juliet star safety Michael Ruttlen Jr. has left Princeton with a year remaining.
Colleges are also stocking up with high school seniors who signed during the December signing period earlier this week, including Lebanon quarterback Jaylen Abston (Murray State), Blue Devil lineman Aidan Donald (UT-Chattanooga), Mt. Juliet lineman Ayden Bussell (Tennessee) and Green Hill tight end Braiden Staten (Florida International).
