Watertown’s Staats to finish college career at Texas Tech

Rusty Staats is shown during pre-game snap drills during a recent contest.

 Western Kentucky University

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Watertown High lineman Rusty Staats will close out his college career at Texas Tech, the school and Staats have announced.

One of the top centers in the country this past season, Staats joins the Red Raiders with one year of eligibility remaining as he will reunite with offensive line coach Stephen Hamby and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who both coached him previously with the Hilltoppers.

