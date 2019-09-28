Watertown's Turner qualifies for state Sep 28, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Submitted to The DemocratWatertown's Brooke Turner finished fourth in the Region 4-Small golf tournament Thursday at Golden Eagle in Cookeville, qualifying for the Oct. 8-9 state tournament at WillowBrook in Manchester. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Watertown's Turner qualifies for state Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Fulmer speaks to fans at Capitol Theatre Talented SEEK students take flight No. 23 Phoenix return home for top-25 matchup Watertown's Turner qualifies for state Two recent homicides remain unresolved Mt. Juliet's Palmer named TSWA all-state Alabama, Auburn will improve to 5-0 Rose's staff to hold local office hours Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne dead in Monday shooting near LebanonImagining a different downtownPlanning commission recommends banning the sale of CBD downtownMt. Juliet gives initial approval to giant warehouse, office projectDeath NoticesRobert Beaty ThorneThe Incredible Christmas Place to open second location in Mt. JulietInteresting Week 6 non-region matchupsJean Dunn LancasterJ.T. Harvey Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Sep 28 Veterans Food Pantry Sat, Sep 28, 2019 Oct 5 Veterans Food Pantry Sat, Oct 5, 2019 Online Poll Should the Electoral College be abolished? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
