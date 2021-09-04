RED BOILING SPRINGS — Watertown crushed Red Boiling Springs 25-11, 25-3, 25-10 Thursday.
Alie Tunks notched nine digs and six aces for the Lady Tigers while Abby Parkerson picked up eight kills and four aces, Chloe Poston seven aces and six kills and Morgan Brown six digs and five kills as Watertown improved to 11-6 for the season and 6-0 in District 7-A.
Watertown is playing in the Allen County Tournament this weekend and will return to district action at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Gordonsville.
DCA defeats MJCAMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a 3-1 home decision to Donelson Christian on Thursday.
Ellie Gee totaled 28 assists for the Lady Saints while Catherine Powell picked up 16 digs, Davey Slaughter 14 kills and Emma Bobbitt 10 kills as MJCA fell to 4-3 for the season and District 4-IIA.
