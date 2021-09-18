Watertown sweeps District 8-A golf titles

MURFREESBORO — Watertown’s boys and girls won the District 8-A golf tournament Thursday at Cedar Crest Golf Course.
The Purple Tigers’ Devan Holden was the boys’ overall winner. Cason Hollandsworth finished fourth and Jaxon Parson fifth.
Madi Hoffman was second and Isabella Green fourth for the Lady Purple Tigers.
Lady Devils second at Country HillsHENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s girls finished second and the boys third in a District 8-AA match Thursday at Country Hills.
The Lady Devils’ Daryl Mitchell notched a 91 and Katelyn Anderson 123 for a total of 214, trailing Macon County’s 171.
Garrett Oliver led Lebanon’s boys with an 89, followed by John Hodge and Gabe Keith with 91s and Carson Byrd’s 98 as the Blue Devils turned in a 369. Host Station Camp won with a 334, barely ahead of Macon County’s 335.
