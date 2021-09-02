WATERTOWN — Watertown swept visiting Smith County 25-10, 25-15, 25-18 in District 7-A volleyball action Tuesday.
Allie Tunks totaled 22 digs and Morgan Brown eight for Watertown while Chloe Poston set up 11 assists and Mackenzie McElroy eight. Abby Parkerson and Gala Holbrooks each had six kills as the Lady Purple Tigers improved to 10-6 for the season and 5-0 in the district.
Watertown is scheduled to travel to Red Boiling Springs today for a 5:30 p.m. varsity match and 6:30 JV.
Lady Saints outlast Clarksville Academy in five
CLARKSVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian outlasted Clarksville Academy 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 16-25, 15-10 in District 4-IIA volleyball Tuesday,
Davey Slaughter led the Lady Saints with 25 kills and 18 digs while Emma Bobbitt added 10 kills and four aces, Catherine Powell nine digs and eight aces, Ellie Gee 36 assists and Keely Sellers 14 digs as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 4-2, all in district play.
MJCA is to host Donelson Christian today.
MJCA posts first volleyball victory over FCS
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian swept Friendship Christian 3-0 Monday for the Lady Saints’ first-ever victory over the Lady Commanders in high school volleyball.
Davey Slaughter led the Lady Saints with 11 kills and 11 digs while Ellie Gee totaled 26 assists, Catherine Powell 11 digs and Emma Bobbitt 10 kills as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 3-2 overall and in District 4-IIA.
MJCA visited Clarksville Academy on Tuesday and is to host Donelson Christian today.
