WESTMORELAND — Watertown swept District 7-A opponent Westmoreland 25-7, 25-11, 25-11 Tuesday.
Mckenzie McElroy led the Lady Tigers with 18 assists and three aces while Abby Parkerson produced 13 kills and a block, Chloe Poston 11 assists and five kills and Morgan Brown eight digs and five kills as Watertown improved to 19-7 for the season and 8-0 in the district.
Watertown was coming off a 21-25, 245-21, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12 win over visiting Green Hill on Monday. Statistics from this match were unavailable.
The Lady Tigers will host district rival Jackson County today starting with the junior varsity at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity to follow.
