Watertown is the official host of the Region 4-AA tournament. But no games will be played at the high school.
WHS coaches and officials will be in charge of the tournament games that will be played at Tennessee Tech’s Hooper Eblen Center next week after first-round games last night and at 7 p.m. tonight.
The Purple Tigers will take a 21-9 record to Cumberland County for the first round with the winner going to Tech on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. game against either Sequatchie County or Upperman. The boys’ final will be at 7 p.m. Thursday with the two finalists advancing to the March 9 sectional. Cannon County, Grundy County, Bledsoe County and York Institute are in the other bracket.
Watertown earned the No. 3 seed from District 8-AA following a 56-54 overtime win over Cannon County in last Tuesday’s consolation contest at Tech. It was the third OT game in as many meetings between the Purple Tigers and Lions this season.
Quanterrius Hughes-Malone scored a layup with 15 seconds left in overtime to put the Tigers up by a point. He hit a free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining for the final tally.
Malone and RayQuan Verge each fired in 15 points for the Purple Tigers. Bayden Cousino connected on three 3-pointers as he and Elijah Williams each notched nine. Eli Scarlett sank two triples on his way to eight.
Blake Bush buried 14 points and Gus Davenport 13 as each dropped in a pair of 3s for Cannon County. Luke Jakes’ 12 came on four treys.
Watertown led 10-7 following the first quarter before the teams went into halftime tied 20-20. They were even at 37-37 going into the fourth and 47-47 coming out.
Also tonight at 7, Mt. Juliet will play host to Kenwood in the Region 5-AAA opener with the winner advancing to face either Beech or Clarksville at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals at Springfield. The finals are set for 7 p.m. next Thursday. Gallatin, Northeast, Station Camp and Henry County are in the other bracket.
Both girls’ region tournaments tipped off last night. Winners will play in semifinal action Monday with the finals set for Wednesday.
