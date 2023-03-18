WATERTOWN — Watertown scored in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday to edge DeKalb County 4-3 in the battle of Sparta Pike.
With runners on first and second, Rachel Cromer hit a dribbler up the middle where the second baseman fielded it and threw to the shortstop for the attempted force at second. Presley Clark beat the throw and was safe at second. Drew Pryor rounded third and took off for home, scoring as the shortstop bobbled the ball while attempting to throw it to the plate.
Gabby Burton pitched two innings of two-hit scoreless relief for the win. Starter Jaina Drennon gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts in six innings.
Watertown outhit DeKalb 9-6. Callie Buhler and Madison Baskin each banged out two hits for the Lady Purple Tigers.
The teams tied first-inning runs before DeKalb took a 3-1 lead in the third. Watertown evened the score with two in the sixth.
Friendship goes 4-2 in Gulf ShoresGULF SHORES, Ala. — Friendship Christian fell out of the Gulf Shores Classic on Wednesday with a 7-2 loss to fellow Tennessee team Lincoln County.
Ansley Gusich doubled home the tiebreaking run in the fourth to give Lincoln County a 3-2 lead. The Lady Falcons then put the game away with three more runs in the inning. Mia Brown and Abby Flynt had RBI singles sandwiched around a run-scoring double by Hallie Meeks.
The Lady Commanders led 2-1 before Chloie McKean singled in the tying run in the bottom of the third.
Angela Eden took the loss with 1 1/3 innings in relief of starter Isabella Wilson. Charley Clark tossed the final two frames, surrendering a sixth-inning score. The trio allowed a combined 14 hits.
Friendship took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on a two-run single by Claire Miller.
Miller Gabby Lowe each had two hits. Lowe, Wilson and Bell Nokes doubled as Friendship finished with seven hits off left-hander Brown in falling to 4-2 on the season-opening trip.
Friendship, seeded 13th out of 25 teams, opened single-elimination play Tuesday with a 7-2 win over New Hope.
The Lady Commanders built a 4-0 lead with three runs in the third inning and broke open a 4-2 advantage with three in the sixth.
Charley Clark drove in three runs as she and Bell Nokes each had three of Friendship’s 10 hits. All three of Nokes’ hits were doubles. Clark cracked a triple.
Clark was also the winning pitcher with a six-inning three-hitter. She walked two and struck out six.
Earlier in the day, Friendship broke a tie with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Tuesday afternoon and went on to beat Walnut 9-5 in the final pool play game.
Eighth-grader Khloe Smith broke the tie with a two-run single. The other scores in the inning came home on errors.
Friendship scored three times in the third to pull into a tie after Walnut jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second.
The Lady Commanders collected seven hits. Claire Miller and Deshea Oakley had two hits each while Smith drove in three runs from the leadoff spot.
Isabella Wilson pitched the first 1 2/3 innings before Angela Eden worked the final 4 1/3 frames, allowing two unearned runs on three hits to pick up the win as Friendship went 3-1 in pool play.
