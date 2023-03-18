WATERTOWN — Watertown scored in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday to edge DeKalb County 4-3 in the battle of Sparta Pike.

With runners on first and second, Rachel Cromer hit a dribbler up the middle where the second baseman fielded it and threw to the shortstop for the attempted force at second. Presley Clark beat the throw and was safe at second. Drew Pryor rounded third and took off for home, scoring as the shortstop bobbled the ball while attempting to throw it to the plate.

