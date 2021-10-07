Watertown swept its way to another District 7-A volleyball championship Tuesday, topping Gordonsville in the finals 27-25, 25-13, 25-14.
The Lady Purple Tigers earlier sent Jackson County packing 25-20, 25-11, 25-8 in the semifinals.
Watertown, under first-year coach Stephanie Harman (the former Lebanon coach who took over for longtime coach and program founder Brandy Holcomb this season), will bring a 31-11 record into next Tuesday’s Region 4-A tournament at WHS. Gordonsville will take on East Robertson at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Lady Purple Tigers against Merrol Hyde at 6, with the winners advancing to the 7:30 championship match and to the sectional.
Against Gordonsville, Chloe Poston posted 20 assists and five kills while Gala Holbrooks had 16 kills and four blocks, McKenzie McElroy 14 assists and an ace, Alie Tunks 11 digs and two aces, Summer Sesnan nine digs and an ace, Morgan Brown and Jaleigh Robertson six kills and two aces apiece and Abby Parkerson six kills.
Against Jackson County, Poston picked up 17 assists and three digs while Alie Tunks 12 digs and two aces, Brown 10 digs and four kills, McElroy 10 assists and six aces, Parkerson 15 kills and Holbrooks six kills.
Brown was named district most valuable player while Tunks, Holbrooks, Poston and Parkerson were chosen all-district. Holbrooks was named tournament MVP with Tunks, Parkerson and McElroy on the all-tournament team.
