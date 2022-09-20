Watertown whips Whites Creek for homecoming

WATERTOWN — With the homecoming court waiting in the wings, Watertown took care of business in the first half of a 32-0 whipping of Whites Creek last Friday night at Robinson Stadium.
Looking to right their ship after two straight losses and getting into the Region 4-2A playoff race, the Purple Tigers scored 23 second-period points to take charge 30-0 at halftime as they climbed to 2-3 for the season and 1-1 in the region.
Watertown scored five plays into the game on Marcus Reynolds’ 20-yard sweep.
Whites Creek’s best chance of scoring came when Andreas Hathaway returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards to Watertown’s 32-yard line. A 24-yard pass from Tremel Pierce to Mohammed Henry-El on fourth down advanced to the Cobras to the 10. A pass into the end zone was broken up by cornerback Trent Spradling and a fourth-down toss went out of bounds.
Despite dominating Whites Creek otherwise, the Tigers didn’t score again until the second play of the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Kaiden West.
A high snap led to a blocked extra point for a 13-0 lead.
Kwame Seay led Watertown with 84 yards on 12 carries. He scored consecutive touchdowns from 4 and 2 yards out in a 5:25 span for a 27-0 lead.
After getting stagnated by penalties, the Tigers got a 21-yard field goal from Trey Pack with four seconds to play for a 30-0 lead going into halftime, enabling the clock to run in the second half.
After Rebecca Fripp was crowned homecoming queen at halftime, Whites Creek gave Watertown the only second-half points when a snap sailed over the punter and out of the end zone for a safety with 1:38 to play as the Cobras fell to 1-4, 0-2.
Watertown’s run-heavy attack was balanced with West gaining 73 yards on 15 carries while Reynolds racked up 64 on 10 as the Purple Tigers picked up 253 of their 264 total yards on 46 carries.
They were penalized eight times for 68 yards.
“The effort was great out here tonight,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “We weren’t flawless. You’re going to make some mistakes. We were able to overcome them and win this ballgame.
“We ran the ball well tonight and that’s what we want to do to be successful.”
Whites Creek was just the opposite as the Tigers knifed deep into the backfield to hold the Cobras to minus-39 rushing yards on 16 attempts.
The visitors from Nashville did pick up 77 passing yards, 53 coming after halftime. They also lost two fumbles.
“Defense played real well tonight, put the offense in good position and that’s what you need,” Webster said. “Special teams played great tonight, also.”
Watertown will remain at home this coming Friday when Upperman visits Robinson Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Purple Tiger baseball team will receive its state championship rings at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.