Watertown whips Whites Creek for homecoming

Watertown cornerback Trent Spradling (1) breaks up a pass to Whites Creek receiver Deveon Hooten in the end zone during the first quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

WATERTOWN — With the homecoming court waiting in the wings, Watertown took care of business in the first half of a 32-0 whipping of Whites Creek last Friday night at Robinson Stadium.

Looking to right their ship after two straight losses and getting into the Region 4-2A playoff race, the Purple Tigers scored 23 second-period points to take charge 30-0 at halftime as they climbed to 2-3 for the season and 1-1 in the region.

