BAXTER — The Upperman Bees raced out a 10-0 first quarter lead and then held off a late rally by the Watertown Purple Tigers last Friday night to win 16-8.
“We did not get any rhythm going offensively tonight,” said Watertown head coach Gavin Webster.
Upperman received the opening kickoff and marched down the field rather quickly as Jaxson Rollings scored on a 3-yard run. The big play on the drive was a 43-yard completion from quarterback Ty Dutchess to Daniel Metzger.
The Upperman defense did not allow the Watertown offense any success on its opening series. The Bees actually made the Tigers lose yardsand forced them to punt.
The Upperman offense went back to work. Rollins and Dutchess helped move the ball to Watertown’s 16-yard line where Anthony Maccarone drilled a 32-yard field goal to increase the Bees’ lead to 10-0.
After another Watertown punt, the Bees’ offense was on the move again, but this time Watertown’s Brayden Cousino intercepted Dutchess, stopping the Upperman drive.
The Watertown offense moved the ball out to the 49-yard line and looked to move the ball into Upperman territory. However on third down, a 15-yard completion to Bret Price was nullified due to a holding penalty.
“We made a lot of mistakes tonight,” said Webster, “Against a team the mistakes we made will cost you.”
Watertown was eventually forced to punt on the drive. The Purple Tiger defense then rose and sacked Dutchess on third down forcing the Bees to punt.
With just 34 seconds left in the half, the Watertown offense was able to move into Upperman territory. Completions from Cousino to Lance Fripp (24 yards) and Logan Farless (22 yards) put the ball at the Bees’ 29-yard line. After an incompletion, Trey Pack came on for the Purple Tigers to attempt a 45-yard field goal. The kick was straight but fell about 3 yards short of the goal post, ending the first half.
The teams traded punts to begin the second half. But on its second drive Upperman was able to move the ball against the Watertown defense. The Purple Tigers initially thought they had stopped the Bees on third down. But officials ruled pass interference against the Purple Tigers, repeating third down. Dutchess was stopped short of the first down, but the Bees decided to go for it on fourth down, and Dutchess converted.
Another big play on the drive, facing third-down-and-10 at the Purple Tigers’ 19-yard line, Dutchess picked up 15 yards, setting up a first and goal at the 4-yard line. On the next play Rollins scored his second touchdown of the night, this one from 4 yards out. The extra point was missed so the score stood at 16-0.
The teams traded punts again, but this time it was the Watertown offense that got going. A 14-yard run by Kwame Seay started the drive, then Cousino and Fripp connected again, this time for 22 yards. Short completions to Farless and Seay gave the Purple Tigers first-and-10 at the Bees’ 15-yard line. Adam Copper ran for the 3 yards on the next play, then the Bees were flagged for a personal foul penalty for a late hit, followed by an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty, moving the ball to the 4-yard line. The Bees were again flagged on the next play for a late hit on Cousino.
On the next play Cousino scored from 2 yards, and then connected with Brady Watts on the two-point conversion to cut the lead in half to 16-8 with 2:43 remaining in the game.
All the Purple Tigers needed to do was to stop the Bees from getting a first down. However, on the second play after the kickoff, Terrance Dedmon picked up the first down, and the Bees ran the clock out.
With the win Upperman improved to 5-1 while Watertown saw its three-game winning streak snapped to fall to 3-3. Watertown will go back into Region 4-2A play this Friday against East Robertson. Game time is at 7 p.m. at Robinson Stadium.
