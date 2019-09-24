Watertown wins WHS Invitational

Submitted to The Democrat

Watertown won its own invitational tournament last Saturday, beating Sale Creek in the championship match. Sale Creek defeated the Lady Purple Tigers in the loser's bracket final of last year's state tournament. WHS went 6-1 for the day with two wins over Gallatin and one each over Hillwood, Creek Wood and Gordonsville. The Lady Tigers lost to Creek Wood in pool play early in the day. WHS, which hosted Middle Tennessee Christian on Monday, will celebrate Senior Night on Thursday against Gordonsville in which libero Sydney Murrell, setter Mackailyn Cherry and defensive specialist Ali Conrad will be honored.