By DEMOCRAT STAFF

Cumberland’s Praise Idamadudu and Daveina Watson garnered Mid-South Conference Women’s Track & Field Athletes of the Week honors following their performance at the Mid-South Conference Championships this past week, it was announced by the league office on Monday.

