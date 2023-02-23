Cumberland’s Praise Idamadudu and Daveina Watson garnered Mid-South Conference Women’s Track & Field Athletes of the Week honors following their performance at the Mid-South Conference Championships this past week, it was announced by the league office on Monday.
Idamadudu won three Mid-South Conference titles this weekend winning the 60m, 200m, and the 400m. Idamadudu won the 60m dash with a time of 7.47 with NAIA “A” Standards. Her time in the 60m was the third-fastest in the NAIA. She followed that by winning the 200m with a time of 24.15, also the third-fastest time in the NAIA, but she currently holds the second-fastest mark. She concluded her championships with a win in the 400m at 55.93, the sixth-fastest time so far this season.
Watson won one Mid-South Conference championship in the shot put with a throw of 12.63m. Her winning mark was .3 meters longer than the runner-up. This is her third career indoor weekly award.
