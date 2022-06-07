Watson named 2021-22 Lindsey Donnell Award winner

Cumberland’s Tyler Watson is the school’s 2022 Lindsey Donnell Award winner.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University

Cumberland men’s soccer player Tyler Watson was voted the 2021-22 recipient of the Lindsey Donnell Award last week, presented annually to a Phoenix student-athlete who excels in both academics and athletics.

The award is given in honor of Lindsey Donnell, a former Cumberland football Little All-American who later became a professor at the school.

The Simi Valley, Calif., native is the most decorated men’s soccer player in school history.

Watson is the only two-time NAIA All-American in the program earning third team honors in 2021 and honorable mention in 2017.

He has been named a Mid-South Conference first team three times during his career and was the conference Freshman of the Year in ’17.

During his senior campaign last fall, Watson led the team in goals with 12 in 18 games played.

He added five assists for a team-high 29 points from his midfield position.

Watson recorded two goal performances at home against Life and at home against Thomas More while netting four game-winning goals this season.

He finished his career with 36 goals scored, 21 assists, and 93 points; each are fourth-best in school-history.

He has been named the Mid-South Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career. He played on two of the program’s three national tournament teams and was apart of the 2017 Mid-South Conference tournament championship team.

In the classroom, Watson has excelled earning four Academic All-Mid-South Conference awards and has been a three-time NAIA Scholar-Athlete. He has also been a two-time selection to the Mid-South Conference Men’s Soccer Champions of Character team.

Donnell set a national collegiate football record in 1936 with 1,500 rushing yards, a single-season record that stood until the 1960s.

He graduated from Cumberland in 1936 and returned to teach English from 1960-62. The former Cumberland football stadium, now used for soccer, is named in his honor.

Past Lindsey Donnell Award Recipients

1982 — John Britt

1983 — Doug Taulbue

1984 — Stephanie Nicole Neal

1985 — John Hunn

1986 — John Hunn/Stephanie Nicole Neal

1987 — John Hunn

1988 — Jon Franklin

1989 — John White

1990 — Beverly Burton

1991 — Rebecca King

1992 — Diane Petzoldt

1993 — Ginger Carrigan/Lorie Hammock

1994 — Pat McEnroe

1995 — Jenny Rippetoe

1996 — Dana Leath

1997 — Jill Taylor Simmons

1998 — Tara Daniel

1999 — Joseph Atwood

2000 — Rita Maynard

2001 — Alice King

2002 — Carissa Chitwood

2003 — Michael Navratil

2004 — Amy Biddle

2005 — Jennifer Griffey Hayes

2006 — Jennifer Griffey Hayes

2007 — Kurt Braundmeier

2008 — Josh Beasley

2009 — Matt Eads

2010 — Susan Simpson

2011 — Josh Smith

2012 — Ben Miller

2013 — Allison Blackwood

2014 — Zeke Hunt

2015 — Keaton Gaffney

2016 — Chelsey Hall

2017 — Nathan Jernigan

2018 — Kaitlen Kisiloski

2019 — Ashley Kambeitz

2020 — Stefanie Navaratnam

2021 — Sarah Haddock

